Marc Marquez ascends to the Olympus of motorcycling, accompanied for good reason by Giacomo Agostini, who, besides being the most successful rider in history, was also the most fascinating figure this sport has ever seen.

The spectacular coronation at Portimao gave us perfect drama: an ideal passing of the torch between two different eras. The black-and-white age of the great Ago, when riders raced with death at their side on road circuits such as the Tourist Trophy, and Marc Marquez’s era of digital, global mainstream fame.

Two colossal icons, mirror images in their differences. On track, Agostini embodied purity and risk calculated down to the millimetre: the rider who never crashed, partly because in his day, taking flight could mean losing your life. Marquez, by contrast, is a talent who rides beyond the limits of logic and physics, through impossible saves, devastating crashes and utterly unforeseeable resurrections.

No one has ever been like Marc

Marquez had already rewritten the record books, winning on his MotoGP debut in 2013 and dominating the scene for years. But champions become legends when something extraordinary happens along their journey—and in motorsport, that almost always means rising again after painful setbacks. The 2020 crash at Jerez changed the story, because fighting through pain is harder than beating your rivals. Marc returned with his right arm mangled and badly repaired, riding as if his chassis were bent—and that chassis was him. Then he had it broken again so it could be put right, and once he had regained his proper balance, he started winning again. He called everything into question: his physical confidence and his long-standing faith in Honda. He knew getting back to full fitness would not be enough; he needed a Ducati to truly rise again. To get his hands on one, he agreed to start over with a satellite team in 2024. It could have burned him, but instead it became the launchpad for Marquez 2.0.

From epic hero to hate figure

On the factory team’s red bike, last year he left everyone in the dust, and this season he completed the most outrageous and astonishing comeback in history, rising from the depths of a 102-point deficit after losing two Grands Prix to yet another crash and the resulting surgery.

In Agostini’s day, a story like this would have been told in epic terms, with references to Homer and the classics—the sort of flourish favoured by journalists of the time. Now, though, open any social media platform and you’ll come across comments like “May the gravel lie lightly upon you,” “karma,” or “too bad he didn’t get hurt when he crashed.” Every day, Professor Umberto Eco comes to mind. He argued:

“Social media gives legions of idiots the right to speak, when they used to speak only at a bar after a glass of wine, without harming the community. They were quickly silenced, whereas now they have the same right to speak as a Nobel Prize winner.”

The main culprits are not the haters, but the elusive giants of the metaverse, who use algorithms to turn hatred and anger into a commodity.

The wrong narrative

Ultimately, social media is simply the rather unappealing wallpaper of our times. Here in Italy, the real problem is the media mainstream, especially television, which for eleven long years has never missed an opportunity to insist that “Marquez may be a champion, but...” uncritically echoing the account given by one of his rivals, Valentino Rossi, who time and again publicly presents his own version of a race incident. In other words, that Marquez is an unfair rider—the one who “cost me the 2015 World Championship.” The dynamic of every sport—the defeated explaining what happened—has become an unquestionable dogma.

It seems absurd, but after hearing it repeated so often, as recently as the other day , millions of people have believed it, giving up the extraordinary chance to experience and be moved by the highs, the crashes and the triumphs of what may be the greatest rider of all time. Today, the pieces of history have fallen back into place: Marc Marquez has won again, and those who can’t stand it will keep explaining. Or worse, insulting him.