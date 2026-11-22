Marc Marquez is on the verge of claiming the tenth world title of his career, and his eighth in the MotoGP class. The achievement would see him surpass Valentino Rossi’s nine world titles and move closer to Giacomo Agostini’s record of 15. The Cervera legend could one day make it onto the big screen...

The Batman actor is a MotoGP fan

They’re gods on bikes". The Ducati superstar has found himself an admirer who is both special and unexpected. It’s Christian Bale, the famous actor who played Batman in Christopher Nolan’s celebrated trilogy. He has admitted that he would love to bring Marc Marquez’s story to the big screen. The 52-year-old British actor is a MotoGP fan, and when asked which athletes he would like to portray, he mentioned three names: Valentino Rossi , Giacomo Agostini and Marc Márquez: "".

In an interview with 'Sports Illustrated', he was asked which other sports figures deserved a film of their own, and whom he would like to play on the big screen. Bale began talking about Mike Tyson. He had recently watched a documentary about the boxer and admitted that his story had moved him. But then he quickly thought of motorcycle racing. That’s when the names of three riders came up. "Well, I think they’ve already made a film, but unfortunately I haven’t seen it. I’ve only seen the documentary about Tyson, and he’s a fascinating guy. But we also have to mention Valentino Rossi, Giacomo Agostini and Marc Marquez. They’re all MotoGP riders, motorcycle racers. They’re beasts on a bike", the actor said.

Marquez’s response

His comments quickly made their way into the MotoGP paddock and reached the ears of Ducati’s number 93. Indeed, during the Portuguese GP, some journalists relayed the statements made by the actor from 'The Dark Knight'. Marc responded with a smile, but didn’t make too much of it, as he was focused on the weekend in Portimao, where he has the chance to reclaim the championship. "When world-famous celebrities mention your name, it means they know who you are". A typically Marquez-like response: grateful for the praise, but not making too much of it.

After all, Marquez’s biography has an epic quality to it: he has managed to win with both Honda and Ducati. In between came a very difficult period marked by injuries and surgeries, long absences and scars. He even found himself on the verge of having to give up racing, before switching from Honda to Ducati, with Gresini in between. And then came the tenth world title... That’s why the idea of seeing his story told in a film one day isn’t so far-fetched after all.