Noale strikes back and shakes up MotoGP: Aprilia snatches the teams’ title from Ducati, the first in its history, and dreams of another feat.

Marquez’s unpredictable mistake can be put right tomorrow; in the meantime, Aprilia has reached an important milestone today. The team has clinched the teams’ championship, a first triumph that sees it dethrone the Ducati factory team. The Reds had consistently taken home the title from 2021 to 2025 (with both the factory and satellite teams), right through last year, but this year comes a late-season surge... Even the manufacturers’ standings are far from settled: following the MotoGP Sprint in Portimao , Aprilia is just three points behind Ducati! It’s not only Marc Marquez’s world title that is at stake (although the championship is still on the verge of being decided despite today’s crash); the manufacturers’ title is also still up for grabs, and the Noale brand wants to wrest at least this prize from its rival in Borgo Panigale. Here’s how things stand after Saturday’s sprint in Portugal.

Aprilia celebrates its first teams’ title

Aprilia’s total points tally stands at 745, combining Jorge Martin’s 376 with Marco Bezzecchi’s 369; Bezzecchi won today’s Sprint. The lead is now insurmountable for the opposition, crowning Aprilia Racing as the teams’ champion and ending Ducati’s run for the first time since 2021, bringing an end to the drought that had lasted since the glorious 2007 season (Stoner-Capirossi). To be precise, the Ducati Lenovo Team triumphed in 2021-2022 and 2024-2025, while in 2023 the title went to what was then the satellite team Prima Pramac Racing. This time, the manufacturer itself has changed; indeed, as mentioned, the battle between the brands is still wide open, with Ducati now leading on 576 points and Aprilia just behind on 573. Sunday is set to be a scorcher—with everything still to play for!

MotoGP Portimao, the teams’ standings