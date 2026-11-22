In MotoGP, Marc Marquez just needs to make it to the finish without incident, while the battle is raging in Moto2. The intermediate class is the only one where the world title is still truly up for grabs, and a showdown between two Spaniards in Portimao is set to spark fireworks.

Manu González arrives at the Portuguese GP with a 13.5-point lead over Izan Guevara and a clear goal: to wrap up the Moto2 World Championship as soon as possible. Keeping the title fight alive until the final session, he explained in an interview with Motosan ahead of the weekend, would mean having to deal with enormous pressure. That is exactly what he wants to avoid by aiming to settle the matter straight away, while keeping a close eye on his rival.

The threat is very real. Mallorcan rider Guevara arrives in Portugal determined to attack throughout the weekend, aware that the championship could already be decided in Portimao. In qualifying, Pramac rider Guevara got the jump on his rival and will start ahead of the championship leader ( here’s the latest

The Asian swing and Guevara’s comeback

The current lead is the result of careful management after several difficult weeks. During the Asian triple-header, Guevara clawed back plenty of points, but González stands by the work he has done: "We did exactly what we needed to do". The Spaniard recalls that he finished one place behind his rival in almost every race, with the exception of Qatar, where he managed to finish ahead.

For González, the key lies in the very nature of those trips, where every circuit, track surface and set of conditions can change the picture. "One day you feel good, the next it’s hotter or there’s more rubber on the track, and everything changes. In Moto2, you feel every little thing", he said. The return to Europe, to tracks where, in his view, conditions are more predictable, more controlled and bring fewer surprises, could therefore work in his favour.

The Motegi zero

The toughest moment came in Japan, where González scored no points at a track where he could have fought for the podium and stayed close to Guevara. When you’re fighting for a title, every point counts and a rider does not want to make even a single mistake, he admitted. That is precisely why he draws a clear distinction between what happened and a crash: "Obviously, if it had been my own crash, I would feel much worse because it would clearly have been a mistake". The problem, he explained, was technical: "It wasn’t anyone’s mistake, just bad luck: a defective part in the clutch, which has since been replaced".

Over a 22-race season, according to the IntactGP rider, anyone can run into a problem, just as Guevara did with his gearbox in Qatar. González bounced back immediately after Motegi, returning to the podium at the following race in Indonesia. Now there is just one priority: turn that 13.5-point lead into the world title in Portugal.