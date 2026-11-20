The 2027 Supersport World Championship loses MV Agusta and welcomes Suzuki back, but the real story is something else: Chinese manufacturers are now the ones pushing hardest in this category. The grid for next season is set and will still feature eight manufacturers, just as in 2026. The change is tied to the Motozoo team, which is switching from one manufacturer to another: Suzuki joins, while the Varese-based brand leaves.

KTM, meanwhile, remains on the sidelines, despite many hoping to see it become the ninth manufacturer. Development of the 990 RC R is not yet complete, and the Freudenberg team has opted for a middle course: in 2027, it will compete in the IDM, the German championship, with Jonas Folger, to prepare for its arrival in the World Championship. We covered it here

QJ Motor and ZX Moto: the Chinese offensive

The biggest announcement came in early October, when QJ Motor signed a multi-year deal with Ten Kate Racing, the Dutch team with the richest record in Supersport history. In 2027, Can Öncü and Zonta van den Goorbergh will ride a bike that is substantially different from this year's model, while an entirely new model is planned for 2028.

ZX Moto, the other Chinese brand, is making its mark too. Track operations and development have been entrusted to the Evan Bros team, while work is proceeding at full pace at the Chongqing factory to put the solutions developed in Italy into practice. World Championship runner-up Valentin Debise and Federico Caricasulo have both been confirmed. ZX will have just one team in the World Championship, but the manufacturer also wants to enter national championships with a new bike.

The Japanese take a more cautious approach; Yamaha cuts back to two teams

Kawasaki and Honda will each continue to field a factory team, but with a significantly reduced commitment. Kawasaki has let go of two race winners, Jeremy Alcoba and Domi Aegerter, replacing them with Sportbike runner-up David Salvador and former Moto3 world champion Jaume Masia. Honda will bring a restyled CBR600RR to the grid and has renewed its deal with Ana Carrasco, champion in Supersport 300 and the WCR, although she has never finished higher than 22nd in her 44 Supersport races.

After Ten Kate's departure, Yamaha is going from three factory-supported teams to two: Andrea Quadranti's Swiss AS team, the reigning champion, and Christophe Guyot's GMT94 remain. With Albert Arenas moving up to Superbike with Go Eleven Ducati, AS has chosen Alcoba as its new lead rider. The Spaniard ended 2026 with podium finishes in all of the final six races, winning four of them and securing the world championship bronze medal. Privateer team Kofler Motorsport will also return, with former German champion Andreas Kofler riding a Yamaha.

Triumph doubles its effort

Triumph is stepping up its factory effort: the new Renegade team will carry the "Factory Racing" designation, while Simon Buckmaster's PTR, a long-established and successful team, will be listed simply as a supported team. That distinction may mean little on track, given that PTR itself has played a major role in developing the Street Triple. The picture is clear: with the Chinese manufacturers accelerating and KTM waiting in the wings, 2027 could be the final season before another shake-up.

The Italians on the grid

Eight Italian teams and seven Italian riders will line up in Supersport. The strongest entry is undoubtedly the official Kawasaki team run by Puccetti Racing, although both its riders are foreign (Masia and Salvador). Motozoo Suzuki is putting its faith in Mattia Casadei, while the Chinese ZX Moto brand is strengthening its ties with Ravenna-based Evan Bros, its technical partner. AS Yamaha is Andrea Quadranti's team, the reigning world champion outfit, but it has no Italian riders on the grid. VFT Yamaha, meanwhile, is once again backing Filippo Farioli. On the Ducati front, Italian team Feel Racing has confirmed Phillip Oettl, while Matteo Ferrari remains with WRP Ducati. Much attention is focused on the Ducati team fielded by former Superbike factory rider Davide Giuliano (D34), which is giving Dennis Foggia his chance. After a long spell in the lower classes of Grand Prix racing, the Roman rider hopes to make the most of the springboard that has already relaunched the careers of Andrea Locatelli and Nicolò Bulega.