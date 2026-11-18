KTM will not be on the grid in the 2027 Supersport World Championship. Team Freudenberg, the squad that spent the entire year working to make the 990 RC R competitive, did not apply to Liberty, the series promoter, for a grid spot and will therefore be absent from the entry list.

KTM CEO Gottfried Neumeister explained the decision in an exclusive interview with Speedweek.com, making the situation clear: resources are being directed towards MotoGP, and KTM can only compete in Supersport through a partner.

MotoGP comes first

The executive makes no secret of his admiration for the work carried out with Freudenberg, but points out that the budget is not limitless. "We get tremendous feedback from our development work; it's a fantastic collaboration with Freudenberg," Neumeister said. "But our budget is limited, and we have to assess how many things we can do at the same time. We've chosen the premier class, MotoGP, and committed to it for another five years."

Mattighofen has opted for a supplier model: KTM provides the technology and kits, offers support behind the scenes, and leaves the racing to others. Neumeister admits he hears calls from those who would like to see the company get directly involved, but reiterates that the Factory Racing department needs to focus its resources. The 990 RC, he added, was the company's first offering in this segment and was well received by customers, and the ambition to develop it further remains strong. "For us, Supersport can only be done by a partner. The 990 RC was our first attempt, and it was well received by customers."

Freudenberg sets its sights on the IDM

Back in August, Carsten Freudenberg had already hinted that his team was more likely to compete in the German IDM championship in 2027 than in the World Championship. Now it's official, and the German team manager has several reasons for the decision. "The World Championship season starts as early as February in Australia, which would be too soon for us to have everything homologated and ready," he explained. "On top of that, competing without a manufacturer's support is almost impossible. But I hadn't even considered it. Our goal is the IDM, where we want to try to be on the grid next year."

Work on the bike is continuing nonetheless. On November 10 and 11, the 990 RC R took to the track at Castelloli, northwest of Barcelona, at the circuit owned by KTM advisor Heinz Kinigadner, with Jonas Folger riding. "The weather wasn't perfect, but we discovered a lot of new things and tried several chassis and engine-mapping solutions," Freudenberg said. However, the lap-time benchmark is difficult to interpret: "We're running with the power output that will be allowed under the upcoming regulations. That's why it's hard to say where we stand, because everyone else is still running 145–150 horsepower."

Supersport 2027: what's changing

The Supersport World Championship will have revised technical regulations, with a power reduction that will bring the bikes in the class down to around 135 horsepower. Eight manufacturers will still be on the grid: Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, QJ Motor, Triumph, Yamaha and ZX Moto remain, MV Agusta leaves, and Suzuki joins. Among the riders already confirmed are Jaume Masia and David Salvador with Kawasaki, Mattia Casadei with Motozoo Suzuki, and Valentin Debise and Federico Caricasulo with ZX Moto.

We'll have to wait until at least 2028 to see a KTM in the World Championship. In the meantime, the 990 RC R will continue to develop away from the world championship spotlight, using the IDM as a proving ground.