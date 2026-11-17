A nightmare debut season in the premier class and his latest injury will prevent the Turkish rider from riding the Yamaha 850 at the final test of the year: the focus is on recovery and 2027.

He had imagined his first year in MotoGP going a little differently, even though he knew he would face plenty of challenges. He certainly didn’t expect to have to end the season early because of an injury. On October 19, after the Indonesian Grand Prix, where he dislocated his right shoulder, it had already been announced that he would miss all the remaining Grands Prix on the 2026 calendar.

There was still a glimmer of hope for the test in Valencia on December 1, but Yamaha has just announced that the three-time Superbike World Champion will not take part: "His latest follow-up examination, including a CT scan, confirmed that his shoulder is healing ahead of schedule," the official statement reads. "However, Toprak will miss the next two races and the Valencia test as he focuses on his recovery."

FULL ARTICLE COMING SOON