The riders’ title is now Márquez’s; the other two places on the final podium are being contested by the two Aprilia riders, with the question now being who will finish as 2026 world championship runner-up.

Marc Márquez will deservedly win the tenth world title of his career, but Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martín may regret not making the most of an RS-GP26 that looked like the best bike at many MotoGP rounds this year. Bezzecchi, in particular, will have the most to rue: after winning at Mugello, he had a 102-point lead over the Ducati rider. Then came an incredible run of mistakes, along with injuries that put a major dream out of reach.

Martinator, less fast but more consistent than Bez, also made a mistake at the worst possible time. His crash at Phillip Island, and the injury that followed, ended his bid for a second MotoGP title. Just as he did with Ducati’s Pramac team, he would have left as champion once again, but this time he will not be able to take number 1 with him to Yamaha.

Márquez can clinch the title in Portimão if

Next weekend, Márquez is expected to be crowned in Portimão. His lead in the standings is simply too large for anyone to realistically deny him the title: 60 points over Martín and 74 over Bezzecchi, with 74 points still up for grabs in the final two rounds of the 2026 season. Over the course of the weekend, the Ducati Lenovo team’s number 93 can afford to lose no more than 23 points to his compatriot and 36 to the Italian.

He could celebrate as early as Saturday: if he wins the sprint race, the title is mathematically his. Second place would also be enough if Martín finishes third or lower. He needs to gain at least 2 points on his rival to secure the MotoGP world championship on Saturday. If, against all odds, he fails to do so after the sprint, on Sunday he would need a 37-point lead over Martinator and a 38-point lead over Bezzecchi. In short, it seems unlikely that anyone other than Marc will be MotoGP’s 2026 champion.

Aprilia, an internal battle between Martín and Bezzecchi

Although Aprilia had hoped to pull off a major upset, it will still have two riders on the championship’s final podium. The question is who will claim the “runner-up” title. Martín is 14 points ahead of Bezzecchi in the standings, so the contest is still wide open. This battle for the silver medal will be well worth following in Portimão and Valencia.

Aprilia is on course to win the teams’ title (it has a 124-point lead over the Ducati factory team) and is challenging Ducati for the manufacturers’ title, with just 8 points between them. Beating their Italian “cousins” in at least these two categories would be a great source of satisfaction for the Noale-based team, although it will still regret having helped Márquez secure his tenth world title.