Anyone hoping the new 2027 MotoGP regulations will put an end to the winglet war may be disappointed. Romano Albesiano, Honda ’s technical director, is tempering expectations, convinced that aerodynamics will not become less important with the 850cc bikes—in fact, it will gain importance.

His comments come as the Japanese manufacturer, after several difficult seasons, sees this changing era as an opportunity to start from scratch and become competitive again.

Fewer winglets, not less aerodynamics

The new technical regulations will introduce 850cc engines, ban ride-height devices and reduce the size of aerodynamic appendages. In an interview with Motorsport.com, Albesiano acknowledged that the rules were drawn up specifically to cut back on aerodynamics, particularly winglets, and that the latter will most likely generate less downforce. But the Italian engineer’s conclusion runs counter to expectations.

His reasoning starts with how engineers work today: their focus is no longer limited to winglets, but extends to the airflow around the entire bike. The swingarm effectively becomes an aerodynamic surface, and even the exhaust has to be designed as part of this overall approach. In other words, the regulations may remove the most visible appendages, but they cannot stop engineers from looking for downforce elsewhere.

Overtaking and the question mark over front tyre pressure

Albesiano also sees another issue that could affect the spectacle: front tyre pressure. When a rider tucks in behind a rival, aerodynamic and thermal conditions can make tyre management difficult. “Front tyre pressure has a big impact on races today, but not on qualifying,” the Honda engineer pointed out. Pirelli’s arrival in MotoGP in 2027 could change this balance, but Albesiano remains cautious: “I hope that next year managing front tyre pressure will be less critical. That’s what I hope, but I don’t know”. In short, the new rules are no automatic guarantee of more on-track battles.

Espargaró and Rea at work in Sepang

Meanwhile, Honda is racking up miles on two fronts. In Sepang, Aleix Espargaró is continuing development of the 850cc 2027 MotoGP prototype, with Takaaki Nakagami also involved in the test programme, while Jonathan Rea is working on the Fireblade destined for Superbike. The MotoGP goal is to be ready for the Valencia test on December 1, when the new bike will be handed over to the full-time riders for their first evaluations. Ducati, Aprilia and KTM are also preparing their new bikes: the real showdown will begin there.