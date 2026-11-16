Ducati Desmo450 EDX on the Baja 1000 podium: a remarkable feat across deserts, mountains and more than 1,500 km of racing.

Officially unveiled in America last October 3, it has already secured an overall podium finish in one of the toughest and most prestigious off-road races. The Ducati Desmo450 EDX, ridden by a team made up of Ciaran Naran, Cody Simpson and Ryan Surratt, shone in third place at the 59th Baja 1000, held on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as the final round of the World Desert Championship. In fact, the team recorded the second-fastest time behind the winners, but was handed a one-hour penalty for refuelling outside the designated zone. Even so, the result was undoubtedly more than satisfactory.

A successful extreme challenge for Ducati

Derived from the Desmo450 MX and developed specifically for American Cross-Country competitions, the Desmo450 EDX is designed to tackle long-distance races and the most demanding terrain. That makes it ideal for the extreme challenge of the Baja 1000, which this year followed a single loop of more than 1,500 kilometres—1,000 miles—ridden by multiple riders taking turns on the same bike, with the start and finish in San José del Cabo. The motorcycles set off at one in the morning, facing a route through desert areas, mountains, coastal trails, rocky sections and stretches of mud and extremely challenging terrain.

The Ducati team eventually finished third overall among the motorcycles in the Pro Moto Unlimited class, 17 minutes behind the winner, completing the race in 17 hours, 39 minutes and 10.989 seconds. It was the second-fastest time, but, as noted, the team incurred a penalty. The Baja 1000 podium also capped a successful season for Hero Racing, the team backed by Malcolm Smith Motorsports and Ducati North America, which had already won the American Off-Road Racing Championship in the Desmo450 EDX’s debut season. In short, it was an extreme challenge spanning more than 1,500 kilometres of racing, an overall podium finish and proof of the Desmo450 EDX project’s competitiveness in Ducati’s off-road adventure.