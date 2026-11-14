ZXMOTO in Thieves’ Sights: The EICMA Case Becomes a Political Clash

Thefts at the ZXMOTO stand during EICMA 2026: parts are disappearing from the bikes, and China takes aim at Italian security.

ZXMOTO fell victim to thefts during EICMA 2026: an ugly news story marking the end of the prestigious Milan Motorcycle Show , which has made headlines across Chinese newspapers in recent days. Items stolen included oil, radiator and fuel tank caps, locks and even rear-view mirrors. The Chinese company itself reported the thefts, accusing the event of being the second incident of its kind in just a few weeks. The previous one took place at the World Supersport round in Cremona, where six staff backpacks went missing; this was followed by an official statement and a report to the relevant authorities. Chinese newspapers have unleashed a fierce attack on Italy and, more broadly, on the Western security system...

China takes aim at Italy

Parts were removed from the display bikes and taken away, according to reports in the Chinese press. ZXMOTO founder Zhang Zue, a former racer and entrepreneur, even posted a video on social media to warn other exhibitors. He later returned to the issue, highlighting the growing frequency of these thefts and explaining that in future, all motorcycle components would be secured with locks and metal cables. It is, of course, an incident we can hardly be pleased about, but in China it has become a full-blown political issue, with the sharpest criticism coming from the Global Times, a newspaper belonging to the People’s Daily publishing group, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party.

Although the editorial team is quick to stress that it does not endorse the sentiment, the headline itself quotes a saying widely shared on Chinese social media, which is unflattering not only to Italy. It goes like this: “If there’s no theft, it’s not Italy. If there’s no robbery, it’s not France. Britain has both theft and robbery, while America adds a couple of gunshots.” The article starts with Italy to denounce the incident at the Milan show, then broadens the issue, claiming that it all comes down to a justice system that is too slow and inefficient. It contrasts this with the Chinese model, which the newspaper describes as far more efficient than those of Western countries. Finally, it urges Europe and the United States to go to China and learn from its experience. We’ll see whether any replies come from the “inefficient” Western countries...