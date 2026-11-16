For the first time in its history, MotoAmerica will crown its champions in Las Vegas. The North American road racing championship has officially announced its 2027 calendar, with the biggest news being the season finale in the entertainment capital, from October 15 to 17, on a circuit where none of the competitors has ever ridden. There’s more: American Superbike is also returning to Utah, which has been absent from the schedule since 2019.

If Danilo Petrucci accepts the overtures to move to MotoAmerica, here’s what awaits him. The new calendar follows a record-breaking 2026 season, the 50th anniversary of Superbike, which set new records for television ratings, digital channel audiences and track attendance. It was also an unpredictable championship: over the past three years, the premier class has had three different champions on bikes from three different manufacturers, while in 2026 all seven classes crowned a new winner.

Las Vegas: a finale with no data to go on

The final round will be held on the Outside Road Course at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a 2.4-mile (approximately 3.9 km) circuit with 12 turns. This road course is separate from the famous oval that hosts NASCAR, and is part of a complex accustomed to major events such as NHRA and Formula Drift. Upgrades to the facility and track are planned ahead of the motorcycles’ arrival.

The most intriguing aspect is the sporting challenge. No team has test data or proven setups for this circuit, so the title race will be decided on a completely level playing field. That variable could turn the predictions on their head in the very weekend when the crowns are awarded.

The return to Utah and the other rounds

From September 24 to 26, the series will race at West Desert in Utah. The facility was acquired by investment firm PV3 Enterprises, which purchased a 511-acre property and committed more than $50 million to its renovation, covering track infrastructure, grandstands, paddock garages and spectator amenities. The venue reopened on September 19, and MotoAmerica will use the Outer Course, a very fast configuration.

The season, meanwhile, will begin with a familiar tradition: the Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway from March 11 to 13. Two rounds that had been missing from the schedule are also confirmed: Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington (June 25–27), and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington (July 30–August 1). Here are the ten rounds for 2027:

Daytona International Speedway (Daytona 200), March 11–13

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Road America

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

VIRginia International Raceway

New Jersey Motorsports Park

Ridge Motorsports Park, June 25–27

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, July 30–August 1

West Desert (Utah), September 24–26

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 15–17

The dates for the previously announced rounds were not reiterated in the announcement. The championship will run from March through mid-October, with the final verdict coming at a track that remains to be discovered.