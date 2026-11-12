Skip to content
MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

A New Challenge for Gabriele Ruiu: He’ll Join the Bagger World Cup in 2027

Road Racing
by Matteo Bellan
Gabriele Ruiu Bagger World Cup
Follow us on Google News
Roman rider Gabriele Ruiu will be on a Harley-Davidson next year: his move to Joe Rascal Racing, the team that won the title with McDonald, is now official.
2026 was the inaugural year of the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup, a category that replaced MotoE on the MotoGP calendar and proved a solid success. The races were close and spectacular, attracting interest from both motorcycle racing fans and riders, who have begun considering the class as an option for continuing their careers. Gabriele Ruiu will also be on the grid in 2027.

Ruiu to ride a Harley-Davidson for Joe Rascal Racing

The 26-year-old from Rome has been announced as the new rider for Joe Rascal Racing, the team that claimed the Bagger World Cup title with Archie McDonald in 2026 (who has been retained for 2027) and placed Eric Granado third in the final standings. The Australian outfit has shown that it can give its riders everything they need to be highly competitive. Across the 12 races held over the season’s six rounds, it scored no fewer than 20 podiums: four wins, seven second places and nine third places.
Ruiu is highly motivated for this new challenge and hopes to make his mark aboard his Harley-Davidson. Here’s what he told us: "I’m delighted to embark on this new championship with Joe Rascal Racing, the reigning 2026 champions. It’s sure to be a demanding season, but a very exciting one. I’ve never ridden this type of bike, but I know Harley has done a great job of making them highly competitive and fun to ride. I can’t wait to try it and feel the power of a 2,100 cc engine beneath me. I’d like to thank my manager Mauro Boccadoro, my family and all the sponsors who will be supporting us on this new adventure. We can’t wait to get started."
The Italian rider has gained experience in several championships, competing both in Italy and internationally, but riding a Harley-Davidson for Joe Rascal Racing will be something entirely new in his career. We can only wish him every success in the 2027 Bagger World Cup.
-> Follow Corsedimoto on Instagram

Read also

Bagger Racing League Crowd Attendance: Andrea Tomio Is the New ChampionBagger Racing League Crowd Attendance: Andrea Tomio Is the New Champion
Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup 2027: 16 races and three new tracks, but Italian team Cecchini bows outHarley-Davidson Bagger World Cup 2027: 16 races and three new tracks, but Italian team Cecchini bows out
Bagger Motorcycle Racing

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

ISCRIZIONI APERTE 23 Riders Academy 2027
Road Racing

Registration is open for the #23 Riders Academy: discover the tracks, courses, and everything you need to know for 2027

guevara
Road Racing

Guevara, Triumph engine under scrutiny: Pramac Yamaha demands “clear answers” after Qatar retirement

apri
Road Racing

Supersport 2027: Philipp Öttl stays with Feel Racing and will launch the new Ducati Panigale V2

More news

YAMAHA_YE-01_RacingConcept_MXoN

Electric Motocross, Between Curiosity and Skepticism: Why MXGP Can Wait

Motocross
650

Royal Enfield, Here’s the 743 cc Twin-Cylinder Engine: 55 hp for the Himalayan 750, while the Continental GT 750 Will Be the Most Powerful Ever

Dreams
Ducati

Ducati gets ahead of the game: the MotoGP super team for 2027 will be unveiled on January 18 in Madonna di Campiglio

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez admits: “10 km/h faster than the others”

MotoGP
mm

Marquez to Become Champion and Then Retire? MotoGP Fears Are Growing. Ezpeleta: “He Has Signed for Two Years.”

MotoGP

Popular articles

ai29

Andrea Iannone Is Far from Finished: The British Superbike Siren Call

Superbike
Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP

Dovizioso rebukes Bezzecchi and Aprilia: “They threw the world championship away”

MotoGP
Marquez Marc

Marc Márquez’s Tenth World Championship: How Much Will He Earn in 2026?

MotoGP
lambretta-elettra-s

Lambretta also accelerates its shift to electric: production of the Elettra S scooter begins

Dreams
Jorge Lorenzo

Lorenzo rules out Valentino Rossi: “He doesn’t sit at the same table as Márquez.”

MotoGP

Loading