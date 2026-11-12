A New Challenge for Gabriele Ruiu: He’ll Join the Bagger World Cup in 2027

Roman rider Gabriele Ruiu will be on a Harley-Davidson next year: his move to Joe Rascal Racing, the team that won the title with McDonald, is now official.

2026 was the inaugural year of the Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup, a category that replaced MotoE on the MotoGP calendar and proved a solid success. The races were close and spectacular, attracting interest from both motorcycle racing fans and riders, who have begun considering the class as an option for continuing their careers. Gabriele Ruiu will also be on the grid in 2027.

Ruiu to ride a Harley-Davidson for Joe Rascal Racing

The 26-year-old from Rome has been announced as the new rider for Joe Rascal Racing, the team that claimed the Bagger World Cup title with Archie McDonald in 2026 (who has been retained for 2027) and placed Eric Granado third in the final standings. The Australian outfit has shown that it can give its riders everything they need to be highly competitive. Across the 12 races held over the season’s six rounds, it scored no fewer than 20 podiums: four wins, seven second places and nine third places.

Ruiu is highly motivated for this new challenge and hopes to make his mark aboard his Harley-Davidson. Here’s what he told us: "I’m delighted to embark on this new championship with Joe Rascal Racing, the reigning 2026 champions. It’s sure to be a demanding season, but a very exciting one. I’ve never ridden this type of bike, but I know Harley has done a great job of making them highly competitive and fun to ride. I can’t wait to try it and feel the power of a 2,100 cc engine beneath me. I’d like to thank my manager Mauro Boccadoro, my family and all the sponsors who will be supporting us on this new adventure. We can’t wait to get started."

The Italian rider has gained experience in several championships, competing both in Italy and internationally, but riding a Harley-Davidson for Joe Rascal Racing will be something entirely new in his career. We can only wish him every success in the 2027 Bagger World Cup.