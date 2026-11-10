A season of technical revolution, an entirely new bike to debut, and a rider who has already helped pave the way. Feel Racing has officially confirmed Philipp Öttl for the 2027 Supersport World Championship: the German will remain aboard the Ducati fielded by the team that runs Aruba.it Ducati’s factory effort in the Superbike World Championship.

For the 30-year-old Bavarian, this will be his third consecutive season with the team. The agreement to continue together had been in place for weeks, and no alternative talks had been opened: only the announcement was missing, and it has now arrived.

Rider and test rider

In 2026, Öttl took on a dual role. He competed in the championship while also working as a development rider ahead of 2027, when Supersport will undergo a major transformation. The bikes’ power will drop from around 145 to 130 hp, and Ducati will line up with the new Panigale V2, already on sale since 2025. The single tyre supplier will change too, with Michelin replacing Pirelli.

It won’t be the only new addition to the grid. Triumph will field a Street Triple RS with a new 800 cc triple in place of the current 765, ZXMoto and QJ Motor (the latter to be joined by Ten Kate in the future) will bring new homologated models, while Honda has limited itself to a restyling of the CBR600RR.

A 2026 season held back by the balancing rules

The season that has just concluded did not go as hoped, although the first victory together came at Assen. The performance-balancing system proved a major obstacle, making the Panigale 955 competitive only on rare occasions.

Team manager Alberto Casolari is putting his faith in his rider’s experience: "I’m very happy to continue this journey with Philipp, especially with a season full of major changes on the horizon in 2027. Introducing a new bike model is always a challenge that is as complex as it is exciting, and we’re convinced Philipp is the right rider to take it on. His experience and feedback are essential to developing the package and making it competitive from the outset. We’re fired up for what promises to be a very exciting season full of challenges."

Öttl: "I can’t wait for Valencia"

The German speaks of mutual trust and is already looking ahead to his first outing on the new bike: "I’m truly grateful to be able to work with the Feel Racing Team for another season. It’s proof of the trust we have in each other and our belief in this project. The new Panigale V2 will be a major challenge, but I believe it has enormous potential. I can’t wait for the Valencia test."

The Spanish circuit will be the first to show just how much the new Ducati can make its mark in a Supersport class reshaped by regulations, engines and tyres.