Aprilia secures Savadori and takes on Ducati: one final upset is still possible

The rider from Romagna has renewed his contract with the Noale-based team, which hopes to achieve something significant at the end of the season before turning its focus to 2027.

MotoGP test riders perhaps don’t get enough attention, despite playing a valuable role in developing the various prototypes. If Aprilia has made great strides over the past two years, some credit must also go to the effective work of Lorenzo Savadori, who became the Noale-based team’s test rider in 2020 and has now been confirmed for another two years. His contract has been renewed, with the new deal running until 2028.

The 33-year-old from Cesena is highly regarded by everyone in the Aprilia garage. He has earned widespread appreciation both personally and professionally, so the new deal comes as no surprise. Massimo Rivola and the rest of the team felt that keeping him on board was also a crucial piece of the puzzle for the future.

MotoGP, Savadori renews with Aprilia

Savadori is absolutely delighted to remain the Noale-based team’s test rider, and the trust placed in him gives him even more motivation for the years ahead: “I’m really happy to continue my journey with Aprilia Racing, a team I feel very close to. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved so far and how much we’ve grown. We’re all working hard to keep Aprilia at the front, and I’m proud and honoured to be part of this fantastic group of people, who put not only an incredible amount of effort but also a lot of heart into everything they do”.

Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, clearly explained why the rider from Romagna will remain in his current role: “There are few riders who commit themselves to a cause unconditionally and put the company’s interests ahead of their own personal ambitions. Lorenzo is undoubtedly one of them, and that is one of the reasons Aprilia Racing has become a benchmark in the premier class, doing so with an exceptionally united team spirit. Aprilia Racing wouldn’t be complete without Giga Sava”.

One last blow to Ducati

Following the announcement of Savadori’s contract renewal, Aprilia is now preparing for the final stretch of the 2026 MotoGP season. Two Grands Prix remain, in Portimao and Valencia, and the team is eager to finish on a high. Marc Marquez has all but secured the riders’ world title , and it is hard to imagine anyone else becoming champion, but the constructors’ crown is still up for grabs.

Aprilia is just 8 points behind championship leaders Ducati, giving the Noale-based team a chance to take the title away from a rival that has won it every year since 2020. While it hurts to have dropped so many points in the battle with Marquez, Aprilia still has a chance to end 2026 with a trophy that may be too often overlooked. The team is determined to win it and will give its all in Portimao and Valencia to beat Ducati.