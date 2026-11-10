Four tenths of a second per lap: that is the margin by which the new Ducati Panigale V4 beats the benchmark set by its predecessor, and the figure that drew crowds to the Borgo Panigale brand’s stand at EICMA 2026.

The Milan Motorcycle Show, now in its 83rd edition, closed with Ducati among the most visited manufacturers: thousands of fans flocked to the Italian brand’s area over the four days open to the public.

The event’s numbers were impressive: more than 2,100 brands and over 300,000 square metres of exhibition space. Against this backdrop, Ducati focused on three key themes: its 2027 range, special editions and its first century of history.

The road-going Superbike takes another step forward

The new Panigale V4 made its first public appearance at an international trade fair. It represents an evolution of the seventh generation of Borgo Panigale’s Superbike: the chassis, engine and electronics have all been refined, resulting in a 0.4-second-per-lap improvement over the previous benchmark model. That figure says a lot about the direction the company is taking, with an ever-greater focus on outright performance, even in production bikes.

Alongside the sportbike, Milan hosted the five new models already unveiled at the latest Ducati World Première 2026 event:

Diavel V4

Panigale V2 SP

Panigale V4 SP

Streetfighter V4 SP

DesertX Rally, designed for those seeking the ultimate off-road performance

The real talking point for visitors, however, was the preview of the Desmo250 EDS, one of the models that generated the most interest among fans.

Special editions and the Scrambler in Heritage livery

The rest of the stand showcased the range’s most exclusive versions. On display were the Superleggera V4 Centenario, the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak and Grand Tour, a Panigale V4 and a Diavel V4 customised through the Ducati Factory Made programme, and the XDiavel Black Edition. The new Scrambler Full Throttle in Heritage graphics also proved popular, evoking the brand’s Land of Joy spirit.

A centenary told in one hundred stories

Ducati’s century of history had a dedicated space of its own. The exhibition "100 years. 100 stories. 100 key moments from Ducati’s first century" took visitors through the company’s major milestones, told through some of its most iconic motorcycles. At centre stage was the Superleggera V4 Centenario Tricolore, surrounded by a selection of historic models.

With the show now over, the spotlight shifts to dealerships: the new Panigale V4 and the other new models will form the foundation of Ducati’s 2027 sales season.