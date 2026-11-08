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MotoGP Qatar Warm-Up: Diggia’s surge, Honda goes up in smoke... Standings and GP schedule

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
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Fabio Di Giannantonio pulled off a brilliant move on Marco Bezzecchi and two KTMs in this short Sunday session, while Honda ran into problems... The image shows LCR rookie Diogo Moreira; shortly beforehand, a similar scene had also played out with Jake Dixon on the factory HRC bike. That brings the Warm Up, which kicks off GP Sunday, to a close, with Marc Marquez able to clinch the 2026 MotoGP title. In the meantime, here's how it went and today's full live broadcast schedule.

MotoGP Warm Up at Lusail 

Racing resumes after a fairly eventful Sprint. Pecco Bagnaia is absent after being injured in a crash with Aldeguer during the opening laps of Saturday's mini-race. There has also been some controversy between Aprilia and Marc Marquez... Today could bring a championship match point, but first it's time for some final adjustments during this 10-minute session that opens GP Sunday. The riders are fine-tuning the details ahead of the long race, and you can bet the Noale marque's riders are more than ready to make their presence felt and stop Marquez and Ducati from celebrating the 2026 title. At this stage, it would take a catastrophe to prevent the eventual triumph, which is now only a matter of time... The mood on this Qatar trip has hardly been festive, either: nobody wanted to make the journey (remember that Yamaha is absent with all its riders), and an emergency protocol is also in place should the situation deteriorate significantly. Setting all that aside, here's how the MotoGP Warm Up ended, followed by the full schedule.

Qatar GP live schedule 

Sunday, November 8
14:00 Moto3 Race – 16 laps
15:15 Moto2 Race – 18 laps
17:00 MotoGP Race – 22 laps
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Fabio Di Giannantonio

byDiana Tamantini

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