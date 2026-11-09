Italy at the heart of LetBe’s European challenge: here are the five models unveiled at EICMA 2026

LetBe and Pelpi International announce strategic partnership at EICMA 2026: the Chinese brand sets its sights on the European market with a distribution and service network in Italy.

China is setting its sights on Europe, with Italy as its point of reference. This is the central focus of the presence at EICMA 2026 of LetBe and Pelpi International (a company based in Arosio, Como): a major strategic partnership officially announced at the Milan Motorcycle Show. It was the main theme of a press conference with the telling title: “Predicting the Future: Excellence in Co-Engineering.” This is a comprehensive industrial project led by Italy, encompassing the development of models tailored to European customers, an official distribution network, and a central hub for spare parts and servicing. That is why, for LetBe, which made its EICMA debut in 2024, this marks a “second debut”—this time going beyond showcasing its technology and global prototypes.

A DISTINCTIVE IDENTITY IN THE EUROPEAN PROJECT

Behind LETBE is the Guangzhou Haojin Group, with around 25 years of experience in motorcycle development and manufacturing. Its motto, “Break the mold. Never settle,” captures the brand’s ambition to challenge conventions rather than follow them. The focus is now on Europe—a market that is not entirely new to LETBE, but this time things are different. With PELPI International, the brand is now seeking a deeper understanding of European motorcyclists and the practical needs of dealer networks in order to define its next steps. Its ambition goes beyond the motorcycles on display. The collaboration with PELPI International aims to bring together LETBE’s product development capabilities and the insights gained through direct work in European markets.

Three areas will guide this work: future products shaped around local riders’ expectations; spare parts and after-sales service for customers and dealers; and marketing and communications developed for European audiences. For PELPI International, the collaboration builds on its experience with international motorcycle manufacturers and its understanding of the needs of European distribution networks. For LETBE, it represents an opportunity to bring this market perspective into discussions about future motorcycles and related services.

FIVE MODELS, FIVE EXPRESSIONS OF LETBE

Five model families brought LETBE’s design philosophy to its stand at EICMA 2026.

NOMAD 350cc: A crossover maxi-scooter that expresses LETBE’s original design direction and its focus on comfort and practicality, moving beyond conventional scooter styling.

KAIROS 125cc: One of two 125cc motorcycles unveiled at EICMA, designed for riders looking for a compact, distinctive bike suited to road use.

KAIROS-R 125cc: A second 125cc motorcycle unveiled alongside the KAIROS, showcasing a different interpretation of LETBE’s road-oriented design.

FLYGON 125cc/220cc: An urban scrambler with a distinctive look and a design intended to combine everyday city riding with leisure and outdoor use.

NEXOR 250cc: An adventure-oriented motorcycle designed for riders who enjoy exploring alternative routes, including dirt roads and less conventional surfaces.

Full specifications, market availability, homologation, prices, and delivery times for each model will be confirmed in separate official announcements.