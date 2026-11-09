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Valentino Rossi looks back on 2015: “Márquez wasn’t fighting for the title; he wanted to make me lose.”

MotoGP
by Elisabetta Lubrani
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More than ten years later, 2015 is still not ancient history. Valentino Rossi revisited his rivalry with Marc Márquez during the launch of his autobiography and chose words that leave no room for interpretation: that season, the Spaniard was not racing for the world championship but to make Rossi lose. And, the Doctor admits, it is a wound that still stings.
The occasion was an episode of Che Tempo Che Fa, where the nine-time world champion appeared as a guest of Fabio Fazio to promote La mia storia, the book he wrote with Giorgio Terruzzi, which hits bookstores on November 10.

What he said about Márquez

Rossi spoke candidly about that duel. It all comes down to one sentence: «Márquez wasn't fighting for the title; his goal was to make me lose. It still hurts».
In the same interview, the rider from Pesaro also explained why he extended his MotoGP career to the very end and recalled his first contact with Ferrari. He said he laid himself bare in the book: «I opened up a lot. I'd been thinking about writing this book for many years, and I really wanted to do it. So, now that we'd made up our minds, we went all the way».

Papa Graziano and the magic of Barcelona 2009

The roots of his passion lie at home: «I've always been a racer because my father, Graziano, was a racer. Bikes, cars and the world of motorsports were what brought us together. To play with me, he'd take me out on a motorcycle or in the car, just as other fathers take their children to play football». It was an idea that never left him: «I never had any other idea. I always hoped I could become a racer».
He also talked about his pass on Jorge Lorenzo at the final corner of the 2009 Catalan GP, one of the moments fans love most. «That was partly sheer desperation. You're in second, there's one corner left and you want to win at all costs. That's when magic—or a stupid mistake—can happen», he recalled. He added that the limit is respect for your opponent, while what made the difference was refusing to give up at a spot where, on paper, overtaking was impossible.
Valentino Rossi

His thoughts on Bezzecchi

There was also a look at current events, with Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco Bagnaia at the center of part of the conversation. Rossi was forthright about Bezzecchi: «Bezzecchi is feeling good because he won today, but he's a little disappointed because this year he had a chance to win the world championship and had the speed to do it, but he made too many mistakes and probably won't manage it».
Starting Tuesday, the readers will have their say: La mia storia will reveal how much space Rossi devoted to that 2015 season which, judging by his words, still weighs on him. It will also be interesting to see whether—and to what extent—Valentino still looms large in the public imagination. Because the years go by for everyone, even the greatest champions.
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Valentino Rossi

byElisabetta Lubrani

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