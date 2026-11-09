Bezzecchi Has No Regrets: “I’d Have Signed Up for a 2026 Season Like This”

The rider from Rimini leaves Qatar a winner and does not want to dwell too much on the past, even if it cannot be said that he got the most out of the Aprilia package in 2026: will he make up for it in 2027?

His MotoGP sprint race ended on lap four after contact with Marc Marquez that left him bitter, especially because he felt he had thrown away a chance to win. But Marco Bezzecchi did not want to waste energy on controversy. He stayed focused and today bounced back by dominating the main race at the Lusail International Circuit.

He made a perfect start from pole position, then led from start to finish without ever giving his rivals a chance to attack. He was head and shoulders above everyone in Qatar today and earned 25 points, closing in on second place in the standings, held by teammate Jorge Martin, who finished seventh and is now 14 points ahead. Two Grands Prix remain in the championship, so the two Aprilia riders will battle for the silver medal at Portimao and Jerez, as the gold is now firmly in Marc Marquez's hands.

MotoGP Qatar: Bezzecchi's masterclass

Speaking to Sky Sport MotoGP, the rider from Romagna described his race strategy: "I was pretty much in control. I pushed hard over the first few laps to try to thin out the pack a little, then it was all about managing the race, because tyre wear was a real challenge here and you could never push too hard. I only tried to give it everything at certain moments, when it felt important. Everything went smoothly and I'm very happy".

A good start was crucial, and from there he was able to set his own pace and manage the race without any trouble. He had more than anyone else and made the most of his Aprilia RS-GP26's potential.

No regrets?

Asked whether he would have signed up for a 2026 MotoGP season like the one he has had, Bezzecchi replied: "Yes, I would have. My goal was to get off to the best possible start, given that we struggled in the first half of the championship last year. I was keen to start strongly, and I managed to start incredibly strongly. It's true that there were a few races in the middle where, for one reason or another, things didn't go as we had hoped. The injury was another factor. Then we got back into contention for several podiums, I returned to winning ways in Indonesia and won in Qatar too. So far, it's been a fantastic season, even if the sprints have been my weak point, but it's all experience that will help me improve".

The rider from Rimini has certainly made progress compared with 2025, his first year with Aprilia, but it is inevitable that both he and the team will have some regrets about not always getting the most out of their opportunities. You cannot say that the 2026 world title was handed to Marquez and Ducati, but there were too many mistakes that prevented the Noale-based manufacturer from fighting for it right down to the final race.

Sprint races: an area to improve for 2027?

Bezzecchi was asked, tongue in cheek, whether he would sign up to have sprint races scrapped, given that they had been his Achilles' heel this year: "I'd sign up to improve them - he admits - rather than get rid of them. I've had seven sprint podiums; the problem is that there have also been lots of small mistakes and bits of bad luck. I need to work on the finer details".

To become MotoGP world champion, you have to work hard on the finer details. He has shown that he is fast, but there have been moments he has not managed as well as he could have, making costly mistakes that have cost him a lot of points. That experience will prove useful in 2027, although with changes to the technical regulations and tyre supplier, it is difficult to predict where the teams will stand. We'll see whether Bez and Aprilia get another chance to win the riders' world title. The constructors' title is still within reach, with Ducati just six points ahead. The Noale team will at least try to spoil the party for their rivals from Borgo Panigale.