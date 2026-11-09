“I Didn’t Even Want to Set Off”: Jorge Martin Battles Through the Pain with Heart and Grit in Qatar

From doubting whether he could get on the plane to fighting back in Qatar: Jorge Martin grits his teeth and postpones Marquez’s title celebrations.

Heart over hardship, determined to fight until the very end. Jorge Martin came away with an extremely difficult GP given the condition of his arm, earning applause from his team, who wanted to recognize his effort. At this point in the MotoGP season, there may also be some regret over opportunities and points lost along the way, since Aprilia is currently the undisputed benchmark bike in the class. But now the focus is simply on finishing the season as strongly as possible, and Martin gave everything in this GP too, helping to postpone Marc Marquez’s title celebrations. In two weeks, the race at Portimao will still be a battle between him, his teammate Marco Bezzecchi and Ducati rival Marquez—the only three mathematically still in contention for the 2026 title.

Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez, a show of mutual respect and a handshake after the Qatar GP

Jorge Martin, pushing through the pain

"I feel better every day; I think I’ll be close to 100% at Portimao," he told Sky Sport MotoGP after the Qatar Grand Prix. "Today, though, I gave it everything. Starting from further back, it was difficult to make a comeback like yesterday’s. I tried, and in the end, seventh place is a good result in the circumstances. Now we have to focus on recovering." His fellow Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez had problems with fuel consumption, an issue that has also affected the factory Aprilia rider before. But that was not the case this time. "I didn’t have a problem with the bike, but I couldn’t get the most out of it because I wasn’t physically able to," he admitted. "I especially lacked strength under braking. I was losing a few tenths here and there, and that was what I needed to fight for the podium." If someone had told him last week that he would ride such a GP, he wouldn’t have believed them. "On Tuesday I didn’t want to come. I was really unsure whether to get on the plane or not, then I told myself I’d wait until Wednesday to decide," he added, summing up the complex physical situation.

"It’s Sunday. Yesterday I got on the podium, and today I finished seventh, and we’re taking all of that to Portimao. Obviously, the title is getting further and further out of reach, but I gave it everything. When the year is over, I won’t have any regrets." The regrets are in the past; now only the present matters, along with how he finishes 2026, his final year in Aprilia colors. But what made the difference? "Working on myself every day. I’m a real perfectionist. I have a physiotherapy center at home, and I could spend six or seven hours a day there; that definitely helped. I didn’t just sit on the sofa and wait—I managed to speed up my recovery." The ghosts of the past also made an appearance. "Last year I arrived in Qatar injured too, and after what happened, I was afraid of ending up in the same situation again," he admitted. "But I have a better understanding of the bike, its limits and how it behaves. Of course, I remembered that corner, but in the end it’s important to learn from your mistakes. We’re different every year, and we grow."