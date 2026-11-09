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Marc Marquez’s Big Haul in Qatar: Perfect Strategy and a Mind of Steel

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
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Marc Marquez analyses the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix: his strategy for this round, physical fatigue, mental strength and focus on the most important goal.
He did not wrap things up at Lusail, but he is still close. Marc Marquez’s date with the 2026 crown has merely been postponed, with his next match point coming in Portimao. In the meantime, he has added more results and crucial points to his tally on the road to making history. The Ducati rider and MotoGP championship leader came away with victory in the Sprint and second place in the Grand Prix, setting a new race record. He explained his strategy for the day and admitted that the consecutive rounds had left him tired, while also underlining the mental strength that keeps him at the forefront of the premier class of motorcycle racing.

Training, eating, sleeping, focused on the MotoGP goal 

"We scored more points than anyone else this weekend, and that’s the most important thing," Marc Marquez told motogp.com after today’s main race in Qatar. "We did a great job in every session. I was exhausted, but we’re fighting for the title. I took a few extra risks when overtaking Fernandez. I went for it because you never know... Every extra point counts." He did not launch an immediate attack at the start of the race, as he has on other occasions, but instead changed his strategy. "My strategy was to stay calm for the first few laps, and that’s what I did," he explained. "I was worried that I’d damage the front tyre if I pushed from the start, and then I would have struggled for the whole race. I stayed calm and lost a few seconds at the beginning, but I knew I could then maintain a good pace for 15 laps: it was a good compromise."
His attention was on the riders closest to him in the overall standings. "I forgot about whoever was ahead; I was only thinking about Martin and making sure he didn’t overtake me." The season is drawing to a close, and it has not been easy for anyone, as Marquez pointed out. "It’s been a difficult season, with plenty of highs and lows for everyone," he stressed, adding that "I’ve been consistent in the second half of the championship. Since Aragon, I’ve taken a few more risks, especially in the overseas races." There are two rounds left. "Mentally, I feel better than ever; otherwise, it would be impossible to race like this. Physically, though, I’m exhausted. Now we’re thinking about next week: training, eating, sleeping and staying focused on the goal."
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Marc Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

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