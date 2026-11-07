Bagnaia Fractured, Qatar GP Over: How Is the Ducati Rider?

Pecco Bagnaia was injured in the terrifying crash that occurred in the opening laps of the first MotoGP Sprint at Lusail: what happened and the latest on the Ducati rider.

Pecco Bagnaia suffered two fractures to his right foot (one appears to be displaced) and is therefore out of the After the frightening crash, the diagnosis was not encouraging:suffered two fractures to his right foot (one appears to be displaced) and is therefore out of the Qatar GP . He may also need surgery, though this has yet to be confirmed; further tests at the hospital will be needed first. A truly bitter end for the Ducati rider, who seemed to have found some form again at Lusail and was close to the podium positions at the start of today's MotoGP Sprint. Unfortunately, his race lasted only a couple of laps following Aldeguer's mistake...

The diagnosis following checks at the Medical Centre

Here are the official comments from Dr Angel Charte, MotoGP Medical Director: "Initial medical examinations carried out on Francesco Bagnaia at the Lusail International Circuit Medical Centre revealed two fractures to his right foot, affecting the fourth and fifth metatarsals. The rider will be transferred to a hospital in Doha this evening for further examinations to determine whether the fractures require surgery."

During the TV broadcast, it was suggested that he might return to Italy to undergo surgery as soon as possible. For now, however, nothing is certain, as can be seen from the statement released by the Ducati team as soon as the first news came in. As mentioned, the weekend had been turning out to be considerably more positive for Pecco Bagnaia, who had been consistently appearing near the top of the standings and ultimately qualified fifth on the grid for the two races scheduled in Qatar. Unfortunately, the outcome is now very different; this was the last thing he needed just as his confidence was beginning to return... We will see how things develop. After this GP, there are a couple of weeks off before the race in Portugal, followed by Valencia. Depending on how the situation unfolds, we may see him back when the championship returns to the Iberian Peninsula. But it is too early to speculate; for now, we await further news about his condition.