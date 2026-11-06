The future Ducati rider has decided to join the American brand, which announced the news on social media: a move that differs from the one made by the nine-time world champion.

Pedro Acosta is changing more than just bikes. His move from KTM to Ducati also brings a change of allegiance in the sponsor world: from 2027, the rider from Murcia will be a Monster Energy athlete, joining Red Bull’s biggest rival. The announcement came just hours before the start of the Qatar Grand Prix, in a post on the social media accounts of the American energy-drink giant.

Monster’s short video features images of the sea and reveals a new logo depicting the outline of a shark alongside the name “Acosta”—a clear nod to the rider’s nickname, the “Shark of Mazarrón.” It’s the brand’s way of welcoming the Spanish talent to its roster of athletes, just months before his debut in red.

Marquez chose a different path

Comparisons with his future teammate are inevitable. When Marc Marquez joined the factory team in Borgo Panigale, he too had to end his personal relationship with Red Bull, which had supported him for many years. The nine-time world champion, however, chose not to “betray” Red Bull and therefore did not sign a new deal with Monster Energy. Acosta, by contrast, has decided to partner directly with the brand featured on the Desmosedici’s fairings.

According to Motorsport.com, however, one detail helps explain the situation: in eight years, Red Bull was never truly Acosta’s personal sponsor and never paid him to display its logo on his cap, helmet or racing suit. The rider was bound by an agreement with KTM that required him to wear the Mattighofen manufacturer’s sponsors. Now free of that obligation for next season, he has been able to sign a deal in his own name.

A career in orange

His ties to KTM and Red Bull’s colors date back to 2019, when Acosta finished runner-up in the Rookies Cup before winning it in 2020. He then made his mark in the World Championship with the Red Bull KTM Ajo team: the Moto3 title as a rookie in 2021, followed by the Moto2 title in 2023, with seven wins and 14 podiums. In 2024, he made his MotoGP debut with Tech3 before moving up to the factory team last year.

This season, the 22-year-old claimed his first MotoGP victory at the Red Bull Ring, KTM’s home Grand Prix, and also won the Sprint races in Buriram and Sepang. At the recent Malaysian GP, he also finished second in the main race. Now the much-discussed Qatar GP is up next, where he hopes to secure another podium finish.

The sponsor shuffle and the 2027 question

Pedro’s contract with Ducati is for two years and covers the first two seasons of the new era with 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres. Monster, which has sponsored the factory team for several years, has a deal with Borgo Panigale through the end of 2027; what happens in 2028 remains to be seen.