Nicolò Bulega already has his sights set on MotoGP, but before saying goodbye to Superbike, he has named the rider who should take over from him. The 2026 WorldSBK champion has no doubts: the rider to beat next season will be Iker Lecuona. It’s a confident prediction, though accompanied by a caveat about the many technical changes on the way.

The Ducati rider, speaking at the Milan Motor Show, joked with fans about a possible race at Phillip Island with Lecuona and Morbidelli, even though his future is now tied to the VR46 colours.

Lecuona is the favourite, but only on paper

The 2027 Superbike season will bring major changes to tyres, brakes and fuel, and the ability to adapt quickly will make all the difference. Bulega knows this well, which is why he chose his words carefully. First, his verdict: "Without a doubt, I think Lecuona will be the man to beat next year". Then came the clarification: it remains to be seen how each rider will get on with the new conditions, starting with the Michelin tyres.

A title beyond expectations

"a fantastic year, truly great and unforgettable". He knew he could fight for wins after a previous season in which he had managed to beat Ducati brought a great bike. I prepared well over the winter, and we had a truly incredible season". Looking back, the Ducati rider describes it as. He knew he could fight for wins after a previous season in which he had managed to beat Toprak Razgatlioglu several times, but admits he did not expect to achieve such a haul of victories. In his view, the credit should be shared between Borgo Panigale and the work he put in at home: "".

First taste of MotoGP

The new challenge is MotoGP, and Bulega has already had the chance to test the 850cc bikes that will shape the category’s future, comparing them with the current machines. He noticed the biggest differences in power and electronics. The 1000cc bikes left him impressed: "In terms of engine and power, they’re incredible. They go so fast that it’s impossible even to explain how fast they are".

The 850cc bikes also deliver high performance, but behave differently. That is where the next chapter of Bulega’s career will begin, while in Superbike the pursuit of his crown will start with a name already singled out by the outgoing champion.