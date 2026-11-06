From Supersport to Superbike, Albert Arenas ready to make the jump: a Ducati awaits him

After his well-deserved success in Supersport, the Spanish rider is set to move up a class in 2027: he will ride a Panigale V4 R, aiming to surprise once again.

Losing his Moto2 seat at the end of 2025 was a major disappointment, but Albert Arenas did not give up and set out to find the best possible option to relaunch his career. He moved to the World Supersport Championship, joining the AS BLU CRU team on a Yamaha R9, and immediately showed his determination to make his mark in the category. He found the right chemistry with both bike and team, enabling him to become world champion in his first year. It is his second world title, following the one he won in Moto3 in 2020.

Arenas aims to shine in SBK too

the Go Eleven team. Gianni Ramello’s team will double its commitment to the category and, after also considering Danilo Petrucci and Alessandro Delbianco, has decided to back Arenas as He received offers to stay in WorldSSP with Yamaha (with a promotion to SBK in 2028) or to accept ZXMOTO’s offer, but the Catalan rider was determined to move up to Superbike—and it looks like he will get his wish. Barring any surprises, he will race in 2027 on the second Ducati Panigale V4 R run by. Gianni Ramello’s team will double its commitment to the category and, after also considering Danilo Petrucci and Alessandro Delbianco, has decided to back Arenas as teammate to the firmly established Lorenzo Baldassarri

His signing has not yet been officially announced, but at EICMA the 2026 Supersport champion nevertheless hinted that he would be changing classes in 2027: “I can say that I’ll remain in the Superbike paddock - he told WorldSBK - and I can’t wait to confirm the next step. I hope I’ll still be a rookie—we’ll see“.

Unless there are any surprises, Arenas will be one of the rookies on the 2027 Superbike grid. Franco Morbidelli (Aruba Ducati), Brad Binder (ROKiT BMW) and Jack Miller (Pata Maxus Yamaha) will be the other riders making their debut in the production-based World Championship. Arenas has already won the Supersport world title as a rookie, and he hopes to make a strong impression as a rookie again in 2027.