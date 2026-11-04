SBK, Jake Dixon dreams big with the new Honda: “We want to win.”

The HRC WorldSBK team could raise the bar with the new CBR1000RR-R: the British rider is convinced it can be competitive.

Honda wants to return to winning ways in both MotoGP and the World Superbike Championship, and is working hard to be back at the front in 2027. In the production-based championship, the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade HRC Work Edition has just been unveiled. Factory riders Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra have already had the chance to ride it during the test at Jerez, which was also attended by test rider Jonathan Rea.

Superbike: the new Honda is a revolution

Developed in collaboration with Honda Racing Corporation, the new bike marks a major step forward from the previous model, with improvements in every area. Among the new features is a completely new aluminium frame, with reduced lateral stiffness for greater feel and grip through corners. It is 854 g lighter than the previous generation, improving chassis response and stability under acceleration and braking. The new aluminium swingarm is also lighter—by 200 g than its predecessor.

Honda's new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is packed with new features

The aerodynamics have been redesigned, with large front winglets, a dedicated rear duct and a carbon-fibre front fender working together to increase downforce, thereby improving acceleration and cornering stability.

As for the engine, it still delivers 217 hp at 14,000 rpm and now features a two-stage Variable Air Funnels system (variable-length intake funnels). The funnels stay long below 11,750 rpm to boost mid-range torque, then shorten above that threshold to unleash the full 217 hp at high revs. The engine delivers power more smoothly, helping preserve the tyres over race distance. Maximum torque remains at 114 Nm, but is now reached at 10,500 rpm, 1,500 rpm earlier than before.

These are just some of the new features on the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade that we will see racing in the World Superbike Championship. It is a completely revised project, with improvements in every area that should allow the HRC team to raise its performance and results in 2027—a year in which Honda, based in Tokyo, is expected to make a breakthrough.

Dixon sets his sights high for the 2027 WorldSBK season

Dixon, who attended EICMA for the launch of the new Honda, spoke to WorldSBK's official channels and was enthusiastic about the new CBR1000RR-R: "There are a lot of changes. It's a completely new bike. New aerodynamics, a new frame—everything. I'm really excited. We tested the bike about two weeks ago at Jerez. It's a big step forward from what we had before, so a huge thank you to Honda and HRC for bringing this new bike, which will help us compete closer to the front".

The British rider has already spotted some of the new bike's strengths, but knows he will need to work hard on its development and collaborate effectively with the HRC team: "We still have a lot of work to do, but we'll keep moving forward step by step. The new aerodynamics make a particularly significant difference compared with the previous bike; the old bike didn't have much, whereas this one has a lot more".

During the 2026 Superbike season, Dixon already made some particularly optimistic comments about the potential of his package. Now, speaking about the new bike, he is just as ambitious: "I have complete faith in the direction Honda is taking. I can't wait to take on this new challenge with the bike and the new regulations coming in. My goal, and Honda's, is to win. This year didn't go as planned, but sometimes life throws up setbacks, and how you respond is what makes the difference". We will see whether the HRC WorldSBK team can significantly close the gap to Ducati, which dominated in 2026.