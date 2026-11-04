Aprilia RSV4 Obscure Spe.Ed.: The World’s Most Powerful Production Superbike Showcases MotoGP Technology

At EICMA 2026, among the Piaggio Group’s models, there’s a truly unique new Aprilia : here’s why.

Obscure Spe.Ed (Special Edition), a limited, individually numbered RSV4 with just 500 units produced: 220 hp from its V4 engine, with reduced weight and increased speed thanks to Aprilia’s World Championship experience, showcased in two key areas. Extensive use of carbon fiber for much of the bodywork and the premium wheels brings its kerb weight down to just 201 kg. It also introduces Leg Wings to the category for the first time: aerodynamic winglets developed and refined on the RS-GP, now featured on this model too. A unique RSV4, built for pure track performance and one of the highlights presented by the Piaggio Group at MotoGP technology on the world’s most powerful production superbike. Meet the(Special Edition), a limited, individually numbered RSV4 with just 500 units produced: 220 hp from its V4 engine, with reduced weight and increased speed thanks to’s World Championship experience, showcased in two key areas. Extensive use of carbon fiber for much of the bodywork and the premium wheels brings its kerb weight down to just 201 kg. It also introduces Leg Wings to the category for the first time: aerodynamic winglets developed and refined on the RS-GP, now featured on this model too. A unique RSV4, built for pure track performance and one of the highlights presented by the Piaggio Group at EICMA 2026.

The Aprilia RSV4 family is growing. Joining the existing RSV4 and RSV4 Factory is the new top-of-the-range gem, the Obscure Spe.Ed., available exclusively in an all-black color scheme. Its striking interplay of light is created by combining gloss and matte black finishes, accented with carbon-fiber details. The frame and swingarm are also finished in matte black. The motorcycle’s name and serial number are laser-engraved on the top yoke. Like the other RSV4 models in the range, it is road homologated and comes with a passenger seat and footpegs. The latter can be removed to fit the Leg Wings (the package includes a support bracket for the silencer).

The evolution of a Superbike icon

Calling the RSV4 “Her Majesty” is no exaggeration. Now comes an exclusive version of the model that has won seven World Superbike titles: the Obscure Spe.Ed. As mentioned, this limited edition is individually numbered and capped at 500 units, with unique features designed for pure on-track performance. It is built on the exceptional technical platform of the RSV4, distinguished by solutions that take performance to an entirely new level, thanks to contributions from Aprilia Racing. This is Aprilia’s technological outpost, where racing innovations are developed before making their way to production models.

To maximize performance, Aprilia first focused on reducing weight. The RSV4 Obscure Spe.Ed. features a range of carbon-fiber components, including the mudguards, side panels, heel guards and front brake air intakes, which are highly effective at dissipating heat during intensive use. The most significant weight-saving innovation is a pair of ultra-light BST carbon wheels—over 2 kg lighter than the forged aluminum wheels on the RSV4 Factory. They reduce rotating mass, further enhancing the bike’s already outstanding handling, braking and acceleration. Thanks to these measures, the new RSV4 Obscure Spe.Ed. is 3 kg lighter than the RSV4 Factory, with a kerb weight of 201 kg. This drops to 196 kg when fitted with the complete ART (Aprilia Racing Technology) exhaust system, featuring a carbon-fiber SC Project silencer, available in Aprilia Racing’s extensive RSV4 accessories catalog.

MotoGP-inspired aerodynamic winglets

Aprilia continues to pursue increasingly sophisticated and innovative aerodynamic solutions, a field in which it has been a pioneer—first introducing aerodynamic appendages on a superbike with the 2018 RSV4 RF LE. The RSV4 Obscure Spe.Ed. introduces Leg Wings to the category for the first time. Already used by Aprilia Racing on its RS-GP prototype, they generate aerodynamic downforce without compromising handling. As a result, rear-end downforce increases by 20%, improving the rear tire’s grip. Naturally, the carbon-fiber Leg Wings are part of an aerodynamic package developed in the wind tunnel and already proven highly effective on the RSV4 Factory. It also includes two overlapping wing surfaces beneath the windscreen and side fairings shaped to reduce drag while directing hot air from the engine away from the rider.

The RSV4 Obscure Spe.Ed. is powered by Aprilia’s legendary V4, the same engine fitted to the RSV4 and RSV4 Factory. It is the world’s first high-performance, narrow-angle V4 engine produced in large numbers, and the most revolutionary and powerful engine ever built by Aprilia, delivering class-leading performance: 220 hp at 13,000 rpm and 127 Nm at 10,800 rpm. This makes this RSV4 version the world’s most powerful production-homologated superbike, too. With the complete ART exhaust system installed, output rises to 223.1 hp at 13,000 rpm and 131.8 Nm at 10,800 rpm.

Aprilia RSV4 Obscure Spe.Ed.: technical specifications

Engine type: Aprilia 65° longitudinal V4, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, four valves per cylinder

Bore and stroke : 81 x 53.32 mm

Total displacement: 1,099 cc

Compression ratio: 13.3:1

Maximum crankshaft power: 220 hp (161.8 kW) at 13,000 rpm

Maximum crankshaft torque: 127 Nm at 10,800 rpm

Fuel system: Airbox with front dynamic air intakes. 4 Marelli 52 mm throttle bodies with 8 injectors and Ride-by-Wire control.

Gearbox: Removable 6-speed gearbox. Gear shift with Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) electronic system

Clutch: Wet multi-plate clutch with mechanical slipper system

Primary drive: Straight-cut gears with integrated cush drive, gear ratio: 73/44 (1.659)

Secondary drive: Chain. Gear ratio: 41/16 (2.562)

Frame: Twin-spar aluminum frame with cast and pressed sheet-metal components. Adjustable: steering head position and angle, engine height, swingarm pivot height. Sachs steering damper.

Front suspension: Öhlins NIX fork. Ø 43 mm stanchions with TIN surface treatment. Aluminum fork bottoms for radial brake caliper mounting. Adjustable spring preload, rebound and compression damping. Travel: 125 mm

Rear suspension: Reversed double-braced aluminum swingarm. Öhlins TTX piggyback monoshock, fully adjustable for spring preload, ride height, and compression and rebound damping. Travel: 115 mm.

Brakes

-Front: 330 mm floating dual discs with lightweight stainless-steel braking surfaces and aluminum carriers with 6 buttons. Brembo Hypure radial-mount monobloc calipers with 4 opposing Ø 30 mm pistons. Sintered pads. Radial master cylinder and braided metal brake lines

-Rear: 220 mm disc; Brembo caliper with 2 insulated Ø 32 mm pistons. Sintered pads. Master cylinder with integrated reservoir and braided metal line. Bosch ABS with cornering function, adjustable across 3 maps, featuring RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) strategy

Wheels: Carbon fiber

Front: 3.5”X17”

Rear: 6”X17”

Tires: Tubeless radials

Front: 120/70 ZR 17

Rear: 200/55 ZR 17 (alternatively 190/50 ZR 17; 190/55 ZR 17)

Dimensions

Wheelbase: 1435 mm

Length: 2055 mm

Width: 750 mm

Seat height: 840 mm Steering head angle: 24.9°

Trail: 104 mm

Kerb weight: 201 kg (with 90% fuel)

Homologation: Euro 5+

Fuel consumption: 6.9 litres/100 km

CO2 emissions: 160 g/km

Fuel tank capacity: 18 litres (4-litre reserve)