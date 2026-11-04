Honda hasn’t stopped at the naked bike. The Tokyo manufacturer’s stand at EICMA 2026 also featured a prototype sportbike powered by the same supercharged 900 cc V3 engine.

Its presence paves the way for a possible second version of the project, while the V3R 900 E-Compressor made its appearance in Milan in production-ready form.

The naked bike was unveiled alongside the rest of the 2027 lineup, which includes updates to the Africa Twin and Fireblade families, as well as the debut of the ADV125 adventure scooter. But it is the V3R that’s capturing attention, following a journey spanning three editions of the show: in 2024, Honda displayed only the engine; in 2025, the prototype appeared in camouflage livery.

The naked bike stays true to the prototype

Anyone worried that its styling might be toned down can rest easy. The model on display retains the muscular fuel tank and the asymmetrical bodywork on the right and left sides, both seen a year ago. Homologation documents that surfaced in recent months had already revealed a trellis frame, single-sided swingarm and Y-shaped headlight—all confirmed by the bike on display.

The real news is the choice of materials: the fuel tank and exhaust are made of titanium, an unusual choice for a naked bike designed with weight reduction firmly in mind. Also making its debut is the latest version of Honda RoadSync connectivity, with updated graphics and AI-assisted features, including voice commands, for interacting with the system while riding. The same features will gradually be rolled out to other compatible models.

The electric compressor, the heart of the project

The engine is a 75-degree V3 with an electrically driven compressor that can control boost independently of engine speed, responding solely to the rider’s throttle input. This is the key difference from the Kawasaki H2, whose compressor is mechanically driven. Honda promises instant response from low revs and performance comparable to an engine of around 1,200 cc. It describes the V3R as the world’s first motorcycle with an electric compressor and places it alongside iconic models such as the CB750 Four, Gold Wing, RC30, NR, Fireblade and Africa Twin.

The two separate air ducts allow the V3 to operate as a naturally aspirated engine when no extra boost is needed, with the compressor kicking in only when the rider calls for more power. In that case, it would provide around 30% more air than natural aspiration, while an electronic valve closes the naturally aspirated intake duct to prevent pressure loss.

The registered name and the unanswered questions

As for the sportbike, the clearest indication so far is the filing of the name V3R E-Compressor with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for use on "motorcycles and their parts, accessories", which already pointed to Honda’s intention to put the engine into production. For the naked bike, however, the key figures are still missing: power, torque, weight, price and the date it will reach dealerships have yet to be announced. It will arrive in 2027.

Honda has only said that development is progressing rapidly and that production start dates will be announced soon. The coming months will reveal whether the naked bike will indeed be joined by its sportbike sibling.