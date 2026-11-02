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The New GP4 Caliper Debuts at EICMA: Brembo Reinvents Braking for 850cc MotoGP Bikes

Dreams
by Diana Tamantini
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The MotoGP revolution of 2027 arrives at EICMA: Brembo unveils the GP4 caliper, lighter and more technologically advanced.
2027 will be the year of the “new” MotoGP World Championship, which means that various components will have to change to adapt to the future 850cc bikes. One example is the new GP4 brake caliper, which Brembo will officially unveil at EICMA 2026, the renowned motorcycle and bicycle show taking place from November 3 to 8 at Rho Fiera in Milan. Designed to meet the challenges of MotoGP’s new technical regulations, the GP4 redefines the balance between lightness, stiffness and thermal management. It is a feat of engineering that brings experience gained in the premier class of motorcycle racing directly to the road.

Optimization and evolution 

Lighter yet stiffer, the new GP4 reduces weight by 75 grams per caliper—150 grams in total on the bike—and increases stiffness by around 5% compared with the current design. This result was achieved through meticulous optimization aimed at striking the best balance between lightness, stiffness, performance and reliability. The new caliper body is the result of extensive optimization work, with every component redesigned with performance in mind.
Optimization of the caliper body also advances thermal management. Its geometry, openings and machining have been designed to improve the overall efficiency of the braking system without requiring dedicated cooling solutions. The holes integrated into the caliper body serve the dual purpose of reducing weight and improving ventilation, while also becoming one of the defining features of the new GP4.

A revolutionary design 

The caliper’s design, too, stems directly from the pursuit of performance, in keeping with a principle that has always been central to Brembo’s design approach: form follows function. The machined surfaces, holes and weight-saving features result from a process of removing material, with every element of the caliper body serving a specific functional purpose and helping shape its form. The design is completely transformed compared with the previous GP4, with the central structure serving as a true backbone, while diagonal lines and side openings give the caliper an instantly recognizable technical identity.
At the same time, this extensive evolution preserves the key features that ensure compatibility with the current platform. The new GP4 retains the same hydraulic architecture, uses the same pads and discs, and is fully interchangeable in terms of mounting. The material and surface finish also remain unchanged.
Unveiled to the public for the first time at EICMA 2026, the new GP4 brake caliper reflects the ongoing transfer of knowledge between research, development and competition—a wealth of technology that continually drives the evolution of Brembo braking solutions.
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byDiana Tamantini

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