Honda has turned the usual approach on its head. The new 2027 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is not a road bike adapted for the track, but a motorcycle designed around the requirements of the HRC team competing in the World Superbike Championship . Only after defining what the race bike needed did the Research and Development department turn its attention to the production version.

The Japanese superbike is one of four new models Honda is bringing to EICMA 2026. There are two versions: alongside the SP, conceived as a technical platform for riders looking to build a race bike, comes the HRC WE, with WE standing for Works Edition. It shares the SP’s chassis and engine updates, but adds adjustable steering-head angle and swingarm pivot position, as well as even more refined race-focused components.

A more flexible chassis, with more weight over the front

The engineers had clear goals: improve corner entry, carry more speed through the middle of a turn, drive out with greater traction and reduce the bike’s weight. The result is an aluminium diamond frame, still made using gravity die-casting but redesigned in both its structure and stiffness distribution, paired with a lighter swingarm. The standout figure is lateral stiffness, down 20% compared with the previous model.

The geometry has changed too. The wheelbase is 1,450 mm, five millimetres shorter than on the 2024 SP. Steering-head angle and trail shift from the previous 24.1° and 101.9 mm to 24° and 101 mm on the SP, and 23.8° and 99.8 mm on the Works Edition. The result is a greater weight bias towards the front. The Pro-Link rear suspension geometry is new as well: the lower shock mount is no longer attached to the frame, but to the rear of the engine.

The aluminium-tube rear subframe has been redesigned, while the seat is taller: up from 831.5 mm, it now measures 843 mm on the SP and 847 mm on the HRC WE.

Electronic suspension on the SP, mechanical on the Works Edition

The suspension is all-new and marks the clearest difference between the two versions. The SP features the semi-active Öhlins S-EC 3.0 package, with a 43 mm pressurised NPX inverted fork and a TTX36 shock, both using Spool Valve technology for consistent damping.

The Works Edition, by contrast, dispenses with electronics and uses mechanical Öhlins suspension: NPX28-30 forks up front and a TTX36 shock at the rear. It’s a pure track-focused choice, giving technicians complete control over the settings without any filters. This is the clearest sign of how Honda developed the Fireblade by looking first to the Superbike pit garage and then to the road: now it’s up to customer teams and riders to decide whether the new philosophy pays off on the track.