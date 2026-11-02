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Ruben Fernandez Joins Yamaha Alongside Gajser: MX Technical Base Alongside MotoGP and SBK

Motocross
by Elisabetta Lubrani
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Just a few days ago, HRC said goodbye to him; now comes the signing everyone was expecting. Ruben Fernandez will race for the official Yamaha team in the 2027 MXGP World Championship, alongside Tim Gajser, a five-time world champion. For the Spaniard, it’s a homecoming—but he sees it as a revolution.
The 27-year-old from Vigo already knows the Iwata-based manufacturer, having raced for them in the past. His record includes one Grand Prix victory, claimed in Argentina in the 2023 season, which he finished fifth in the standings. He did even better in 2025, placing fourth in the World Championship.

Yamaha reorganizes its motocross program

The signing comes at a turning point for the Japanese racing division. The MXGP team will be run directly from Yamaha’s racing headquarters in Gerno di Lesmo, in Brianza, a stone’s throw from the Monza National Autodrome. The same headquarters already oversees the MotoGP and World Superbike projects.
Yamaha’s off-road racing manager Alexandre Kowalski is delighted: "We are happy to welcome Ruben back into the Yamaha family. As a Grand Prix winner and an established top-level rider, his speed and professionalism will be a great asset to our factory program."

Fernandez is looking for a breakthrough

Fernandez sees this as more than a return to the past—he calls it a fresh start. "After spending so many years with the same team, the same people and the same bike, I’m happy about this change. Everything is new: the people, the bike and the team," the Spaniard explained. He believes the change of manufacturer is the key to taking another step forward.
The goal is clear: "I hope to fight consistently at the front and show my full potential". He has yet to get his first taste of the YZ450FM: the winter tests will show how quickly Fernandez can find his feel for the blue bike, with a five-time world champion as the benchmark on the other side of the garage.
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MXGP

byElisabetta Lubrani

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