KOVE Twist: Has the MXGP Project Fallen Through? Here’s Why the Key Figure Has Left

KOVE will probably no longer make its debut in the 2027 MXGP Motocross World Championship. Tom Steensels announces his departure and explains why.

First came a denial in May, then a change of heart accompanied by an official announcement , and now a U-turn. This time, confirmation comes from Tom Steensels, owner of the TBS Conversions team, which was set to lead the Chinese brand’s project in the 2027 MXGP World Championship, fielding two KOVE 450s. At least, that was the plan—but Steensels himself has cast a shadow over the situation: he has announced that he has already ended his partnership with the Chinese manufacturer and is looking elsewhere for another project in the motocross paddock. Perhaps with another Chinese brand... As for KOVE, the situation is becoming more complicated; the program will most likely be revised, with its entry into MXGP postponed indefinitely.

KOVE already out of motocross—here’s why

From excitement to the end of a project that had yet to get underway. As reported by Gate Drop, Tom Steensels officially announced the situation—and, by extension, the brand’s—on his social media channels. "I have decided to end my partnership with KOVE because they were unable to provide the budget needed to compete professionally and competitively for a full MXGP season. But, as another team manager recently said: ‘When one door closes, another opens.’ And sometimes, that new door leads to even bigger opportunities..."

The main reason, then, is a lack of funding to properly contest the Motocross World Championship, especially as a factory team, as previously announced. At this point in the year, barring any dramatic developments, the project has no firm footing, and a change in circumstances seems unlikely. The motocross market is in full swing, with team switches, announcements and reshuffles—as is happening at KTM—or withdrawals, such as Yamaha’s MX2 team