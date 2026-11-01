A near-flawless evening. Ken Roczen won all three SX1 finals in the second round of the Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX), held at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, in front of nearly 18,000 spectators.

The Suzuki rider claimed the overall victory by a margin that was never in doubt, despite coming close to disaster right at the start.

Pole, Superpole and a clean sweep

The American Supercross champion had already begun his domination in qualifying, topping the timesheets with a lap of 50.246 seconds. After winning the second heat, Roczen also took Superpole, lowering his benchmark to 50.085 seconds; no one came close.

The event used the Triple Crown format, with three short finals scored on aggregate. At the first start, the rider from Thuringia narrowly avoided a crash. Once out of danger, he made no further mistakes: three wins from three, always ahead of Christian Craig (Honda) and Luke Clout (KTM).

Cole Davies reigns in front of his home crowd

It was a clean sweep in SX2 as well, with home favorite Cole Davies taking the honors. The New Zealander on a Yamaha set the fastest qualifying time and then won all three finals. Cameron McAdoo (Honda) finished behind him, taking second overall with three runner-up finishes, while the final podium spot went to Ryder Kingsford (Honda), the reigning Australian SX2 champion.

Auckland results

SX1 standings

Ken Roczen, Suzuki Christian Craig (USA), Honda Luke Clout (AUS), KTM Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki Aaron Tanti (AUS), Yamaha Austin Politelli (F), Honda Vince Friese (USA), Stark

SX2 standings

Cole Davies (NZL), Yamaha Cameron McAdoo (USA), Honda Ryder Kingsford (AUS), Honda Brodie Connolly (AUS), Honda Max Anstie (GB), Yamaha

The AUSX Championship returns to action on November 7 with the AUSX Open at GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, where Roczen and Davies will look to confirm the superiority they showed in New Zealand.