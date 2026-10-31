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MotoGP Malaysia: Alex Marquez makes a mistake, Acosta wins the Sprint. Updated riders’ standings

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Pedro Acosta MotoGP Malesia Sepang
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Alex crashes and KTM returns to winning ways thanks to a phenomenal Acosta. Marc gains points on the absent Martin, strengthening his championship lead a little further ahead of the full-length race at Sepang.
Pedro Acosta won the MotoGP Sprint at the 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix. After Alex Marquez crashed on lap three, Ai Ogura took the lead, but was later passed by the KTM rider and Marc Marquez. Marco Bezzecchi also overtook the Trackhouse Aprilia in the closing stages to complete the podium at Sepang.
There was also a threat of rain during the race, with a few drops falling on the track. Some riders tried to return to the pits to switch to bikes fitted with wet tyres, hoping that the rain would become heavier. It only did so after the chequered flag.

Malaysian GP: Sprint race report and results

LAP 1: Alex Marquez holds on to first place, while Marc is passed by Ogura and Acosta. Bezzecchi is fifth, ahead of Bagnaia, Di Giannantonio and Bastianini.
LAP 2: Alex Marquez remains firmly in the lead of the sprint race, followed by Ogura and Acosta, just 3–4 tenths apart, with Marc a few metres behind. Dark skies and a risk of rain; the go-ahead is given for a possible bike swap.
LAP 3: Jack Miller returns to the pits in a rage: a technical problem, or was he expecting a Yamaha M1 with wet tyres to be ready? Alex Marquez crashes at Turn 14 and retires! Ogura takes P1.
LAP 4: A few raindrops fall on the Sepang circuit; it remains to be seen whether a bike swap to one fitted with wet tyres will be necessary. Ogura is still ahead of Acosta, who has a gap of around nine tenths over Marquez. Marquez, in turn, is more than a second ahead of Bezzecchi.
LAP 5: Mir, Lecuona and Morbidelli try their luck by returning to the pits to switch to bikes with wet-weather tyres.
LAP 6: Ogura is under pressure from Acosta, with Marquez closing in.
LAP 8:Acosta attacks Ogura, who is then also passed by Marquez. Bezzecchi has closed in. Meanwhile, Diggia has passed Bagnaia. Vinales returns to the pits to switch to a KTM with wet tyres.
LAP 9: Ogura attacks Marquez, but Marc responds and reclaims second place. Bezzecchi passes the Japanese rider to move into third.
LAP 10: Acosta pushes hard to keep Marquez from attacking, while Marquez tries to keep Bezzecchi at a safe distance.
ACOSTA WINS AHEAD OF MARQUEZ AND BEZZECCHI.
MotoGP Sepang Malaysian Sprint Race standings
Malaysian MotoGP, Sprint Race results: finishing order

2026 MotoGP World Championship: updated rider and constructor standings

Marc Marquez riding his Ducati MotoGP bike at the Sepang circuit
MotoGP: Marc Marquez has gained points on Jorge Martin in the standings
With Jorge Martin absent due to a right wrist injury, Marc Marquez has gained nine points in the riders' standings, extending his lead to 19 points. If he avoids mistakes in the full-length race, he can add to his tally and take a major step towards securing his tenth world title.
MOTOGP RIDERS' STANDINGS
  1. Marc Marquez 374 points
  2. Jorge Martin 355 points (-19)
  3. Marco Bezzecchi 322 points (-52)
  4. Pedro Acosta 275
  5. Ai Ogura 265
  6. Fabio Di Giannantonio 257
  7. Raul Fernandez 236
  8. Alex Marquez 181
  9. Pecco Bagnaia 170
  10. Fermin Aldeguer 125
  11. Enea Bastianini 123
  12. Brad Binder 111
  13. Luca Marini 108
  14. Diogo Moreira 78
  15. Fabio Quartararo 74
  16. Franco Morbidelli 59
  17. Johann Zarco 51
  18. Joan Mir 33
  19. Jack Miller 31
  20. Alex Rins 25
  21. Toprak Razgatlioglu 18
  22. Maverick Vinales 12
  23. Iker Lecuona 10
  24. Augusto Fernandez 6
  25. Pol Espargaro 5
  26. Somkiat Chantra 3
  27. Takaaki Nakagami 3
MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS
  1. Aprilia 516 points
  2. Ducati 512 points
  3. KTM 328
  4. Honda 169
  5. Yamaha 100

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MotoGP Malaysia Qualifying: Alex Marquez stuns Marc to take pole, Martin withdrawsMotoGP Malaysia Qualifying: Alex Marquez stuns Marc to take pole, Martin withdraws
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Pedro Acosta

byMatteo Bellan

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