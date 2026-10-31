MotoGP Malaysia: Alex Marquez makes a mistake, Acosta wins the Sprint. Updated riders’ standings

Alex crashes and KTM returns to winning ways thanks to a phenomenal Acosta. Marc gains points on the absent Martin, strengthening his championship lead a little further ahead of the full-length race at Sepang.

Pedro Acosta won the MotoGP Sprint at the 2026 Malaysian Grand Prix. After Alex Marquez crashed on lap three, Ai Ogura took the lead, but was later passed by the KTM rider and Marc Marquez. Marco Bezzecchi also overtook the Trackhouse Aprilia in the closing stages to complete the podium at Sepang.

There was also a threat of rain during the race, with a few drops falling on the track. Some riders tried to return to the pits to switch to bikes fitted with wet tyres, hoping that the rain would become heavier. It only did so after the chequered flag.

Malaysian GP: Sprint race report and results

LAP 1: Alex Marquez holds on to first place, while Marc is passed by Ogura and Acosta. Bezzecchi is fifth, ahead of Bagnaia, Di Giannantonio and Bastianini.

LAP 2: Alex Marquez remains firmly in the lead of the sprint race, followed by Ogura and Acosta, just 3–4 tenths apart, with Marc a few metres behind. Dark skies and a risk of rain; the go-ahead is given for a possible bike swap.

LAP 3: Jack Miller returns to the pits in a rage: a technical problem, or was he expecting a Yamaha M1 with wet tyres to be ready? Alex Marquez crashes at Turn 14 and retires! Ogura takes P1.

LAP 4: A few raindrops fall on the Sepang circuit; it remains to be seen whether a bike swap to one fitted with wet tyres will be necessary. Ogura is still ahead of Acosta, who has a gap of around nine tenths over Marquez. Marquez, in turn, is more than a second ahead of Bezzecchi.

LAP 5: Mir, Lecuona and Morbidelli try their luck by returning to the pits to switch to bikes with wet-weather tyres.

LAP 6: Ogura is under pressure from Acosta, with Marquez closing in.

LAP 8:Acosta attacks Ogura, who is then also passed by Marquez. Bezzecchi has closed in. Meanwhile, Diggia has passed Bagnaia. Vinales returns to the pits to switch to a KTM with wet tyres.

LAP 9: Ogura attacks Marquez, but Marc responds and reclaims second place. Bezzecchi passes the Japanese rider to move into third.

LAP 10: Acosta pushes hard to keep Marquez from attacking, while Marquez tries to keep Bezzecchi at a safe distance.

ACOSTA WINS AHEAD OF MARQUEZ AND BEZZECCHI.

Malaysian MotoGP, Sprint Race results: finishing order

2026 MotoGP World Championship: updated rider and constructor standings

MotoGP: Marc Marquez has gained points on Jorge Martin in the standings

With Jorge Martin absent due to a right wrist injury , Marc Marquez has gained nine points in the riders' standings, extending his lead to 19 points. If he avoids mistakes in the full-length race, he can add to his tally and take a major step towards securing his tenth world title.

MOTOGP RIDERS' STANDINGS

Marc Marquez 374 points Jorge Martin 355 points (-19) Marco Bezzecchi 322 points (-52) Pedro Acosta 275 Ai Ogura 265 Fabio Di Giannantonio 257 Raul Fernandez 236 Alex Marquez 181 Pecco Bagnaia 170 Fermin Aldeguer 125 Enea Bastianini 123 Brad Binder 111 Luca Marini 108 Diogo Moreira 78 Fabio Quartararo 74 Franco Morbidelli 59 Johann Zarco 51 Joan Mir 33 Jack Miller 31 Alex Rins 25 Toprak Razgatlioglu 18 Maverick Vinales 12 Iker Lecuona 10 Augusto Fernandez 6 Pol Espargaro 5 Somkiat Chantra 3 Takaaki Nakagami 3

MOTOGP CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS