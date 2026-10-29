Crutchlow takes a swipe at MotoGP riders: “Watch the races on TV”

Cal Crutchlow has competed in six Grands Prix this MotoGP season. The Briton stepped in for Johann Zarco in the LCR Honda team after the Frenchman suffered a serious injury in Catalunya. As always, the premier class veteran doesn't mince his words when speaking to journalists, and he has a few things to say about some of his overly accommodating colleagues...

The trip to Qatar

The "Qatar" issue is a hot topic in the MotoGP paddock currently based in Malaysia. Many would rather not travel to Lusail, citing safety concerns linked to geopolitical instability in the Middle East. However, the organisers have officially announced that the Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled in a week's time. Commercial agreements have been made and must be honoured, with millions of euros at stake. "This is the world of entertainment, and the show must go on," Crutchlow began in an interview with Manuel Pecino. "I like the show; I watch it from home and enjoy following the races... If they don't want to do it, they can stay at home and watch the races on television".

The title battle

He doesn't take the same risks as he used to. He's the smartest rider on the grid (...) he knows when to push and when to take more risks," Cal Crutchlow noted. "Let's remember that he has already been injured this year, undergone surgery and missed a few races. He still has several years of his career ahead of him, so I don't think he needs to take as many risks as he did in the past". The MotoGP championship is heating up as the season draws to a close, with Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin battling for the world title. The nine-time world champion has gained more experience in recent years, particularly from a psychological standpoint. "(...)," Cal Crutchlow noted. "".

Acosta's future

One MotoGP season is about to end, but another is already on the horizon. New regulations will come into force in 2027, along with plenty of changes in riders' liveries. There is already considerable interest in Pedro Acosta's upcoming debut with Ducati. "I like him for two reasons: he always rides on the limit and he's doing very well with KTM... But he hasn't yet had a truly strong teammate in MotoGP. That's why we still don't fully know his true level. I also like him because he has personality; he enjoys being in the paddock, loves racing and is pleasant to be around. That's what MotoGP, the sport and the manufacturers need. I can't wait to see him in action," Crutchlow concluded.

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