After months of silence, the KTM Group appears to have decided what to do with Husqvarna and GasGas. At EICMA 2026, taking place from 3 to 8 November at the Rho exhibition centre just outside Milan, the Mattighofen-based company will make a major return after a year away.

The two sister brands will be there too, and GasGas already has a clear path ahead: to become the group’s entry point into the off-road world.

The long silence after restructuring

After the restructuring process came to an end last year, KTM said very little about the future of Husqvarna and GasGas: its priority was to revive its main brand. In summer 2025, CEO Gottfried Neumeister told British journalist Adam Child that developing a strategy for the two brands would require "careful market research" and that the decision would have to "be based on facts and data".

GasGas has a clear direction

The announcements made ahead of the Milan show suggest that the decision has now been made. GasGas has "a clear direction", CCO Stephan Reiff said in an official statement. The announcement gives the Spanish brand the "role of entry point" for the group’s off-road products. GasGas road bikes are therefore unlikely to remain in the line-up, in favour of a much more clearly defined identity.

Husqvarna, by contrast, is still keeping its cards close to its chest. The Austrian-Swedish brand speaks of a "clear commitment to innovation, design and technological progress" and promises an "exclusive preview of new models", as well as a look at its plans and visions "for 2027 and beyond". Speedweek speculates that there could be both production bikes and one or more concept models.

KTM focuses on off-road, but not exclusively

off-road range surprise", while the new EXC family is now close to series production. The KTM stand will focus on off-road , a sector in which the brand is a market leader and generates around half of its revenue. In Mattighofen, they are promising an "", while the new EXC family is now close to series production.

On the road-going front, the spotlight will be on the recently unveiled 690 Rally and the new generation of the 790 Duke. The 1390 Super Duke GT is also nearing launch, in versions with manually adjustable and semi-active suspension: the sport tourer was postponed to the 2027 model year during last year’s production restart. Updates and new colour schemes have been announced for the 1390 Super Duke R, and KTM’s motorsport involvement will also feature in Milan. The definitive answers will come at the show, where we’ll find out whether the group’s new strategy hits the mark.