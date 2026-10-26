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Honda Heads to EICMA 2026: New Africa Twin Arrives, but Supercharged V3R 900 Remains a Question Mark

Dreams
by Elisabetta Lubrani
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The most eagerly awaited motorcycle may not be there. On the eve of EICMA 2026, scheduled for early November in Milan, Honda is set to unveil several new models, but the production version of the V3R 900, with its three-cylinder engine and electric supercharger, is far from certain. Rumors suggest that the Japanese naked bike will not feature at this year's show.

The V3R 900 mystery

The story of the V3 platform began at EICMA in November 2024. On that occasion, Honda unveiled the concept for a new technical platform for a future motorcycle, powered by a supercharged V3 engine. No official technical details were shared, only vague indications of the possible models that might use the new powerplant.
A year later, at EICMA 2025, the Tokyo-based manufacturer took things a step further with the "V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype", pictured above: a still slightly camouflaged naked bike study that was already close to production, intended to offer a tangible preview of the production model. The next step seemed obvious, but it is far from a sure thing. Paradoxically, type-approval documents circulating online suggest that its commercial debut is now imminent. According to Speedweek, Honda may choose to hold a dedicated event for the world premiere at a later date.

The upcoming four-cylinder models

Even without the three-cylinder model, there will be plenty of new arrivals in Milan. Just a few days ago, Honda confirmed that the CBR500R Four is coming to Europe. The everyday sport bike was first unveiled in 2025 for the Asian market. It features a 502 cc four-cylinder engine, rated at 72 hp for European approval, and enters a segment that has been almost deserted. The CB500 Super Four, its naked sibling already available in Asia, could also take the spotlight: getting it approved for European markets should not be difficult.
The CBR400R Four, unveiled at the Osaka Motorcycle Show in spring 2026, is not expected to arrive—at least for now. One step up in the range, the updated CBR600RR is ready, with refreshed electronics and braking components, along with slightly refined styling and aerodynamics.

Africa Twin: a generational change

The biggest news, unless the production V3R 900 makes a surprise appearance, concerns one of the Japanese manufacturer's best sellers. The signs point to the current Africa Twin being retired to make way for a new generation. Contrary to reports in several media outlets, the new adventure bike will not adopt the V3 platform. Instead, it will remain faithful to an updated parallel-twin engine, recently enlarged to 1,084 cc and 102 hp.
A slight increase in the key figures is expected, also to distinguish it from the Transalp, which sits just below the Africa Twin in Honda's lineup. The definitive answers will come in Milan, where we will also find out whether the supercharged three-cylinder will have to wait a little longer.
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byElisabetta Lubrani

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