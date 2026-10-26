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Krauser Domani: The BMW-Engined Sidecar Built in Just 275 Examples Is Looking for a New Owner

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by Elisabetta Lubrani
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A sidecar powered by a BMW engine and built in just 275 examples. The Krauser Domani, created in the late 1980s, has become a highly coveted collectors’ item and, Motosan reports, a new opportunity to park one in your garage has now come up.
When you think of a sidecar, you picture a motorcycle with a sidecar bolted to its frame. Mike Krauser, a German best known for his motorcycle luggage, decided that the concept needed to be taken further. To do that, he needed a BMW engine and bodywork designed to tame the wind.

The sidecar of tomorrow, born from racing

The project was rooted in its founder’s track experience, which had seen him win four German championships with BMW. Krauser knew all too well the dynamic limitations of traditional sidecars in tight, high-speed corners. His obsession was to build a balanced machine, eliminating the dangerous lateral inertia caused by an asymmetrical weight attached to a conventional motorcycle frame.
The Domani project was born in collaboration with Swiss specialists LCR Engineering, with its name—Italian for “tomorrow”—chosen to evoke the future. The result was a blend of sport bike and sidecar, combining the passenger cockpit and motorcycle within a single tubular steel frame wrapped in aerodynamic bodywork. As the Spanish publication points out, even today its silhouette looks like an exhibition prototype.
Krauser Domani: a look beneath the fairings

Pink frame and racing-inspired features

LCR Engineering brought its racing designs to the road. The Swiss engineers created a crisscrossed tubular structure with torsional rigidity unheard of at the time, finished in a striking shade of pink. This setup made it possible to harness the Bavarian engine’s potential with great precision and safety, in a vehicle that was nonetheless road-legal.
The technical features also drew on the most advanced racing machines of the era. Up front, the classic telescopic fork gave way to a hub-center steering system, while the rear featured an elaborate, purpose-built suspension.

A collector’s rarity

Production stopped at 275 units, which found their way into the hands of discerning collectors across Europe and Japan. Its limited production run and a design that never had a successor have turned the Domani into a cult classic. For anyone dreaming of owning a unique piece of BMW and sidecar history, this is an opportunity unlikely to come around again anytime soon.
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byElisabetta Lubrani

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