Australian GP, Aprilia between relief and regret: “Bezzecchi is a little angry”

How is the cancellation of the race at Phillip Island viewed by the Noale team? In some ways, it comes as a relief, but Bezzecchi may have preferred to race.

When it was announced that the MotoGP race at the Australian Grand Prix would also not be held, there was certainly huge disappointment, given that it was the last time at Phillip Island. At the same time, thoughts turned to Jorge Martin, who was injured in the sprint race and could also miss next weekend’s Malaysian GP. He could have ended up more than 10 points behind Marc Marquez, who took the lead in the standings after Saturday.

Martinator is unable to race at Sepang, his deficit will inevitably grow, further complicating a 2026 world title campaign that is already challenging for 50 points behind Marquez. Perhaps the rider from Rimini would have preferred to race at Phillip Island today, although it must be said that beating Marquez in the wet is extremely difficult; he could have risked ending up with an even bigger gap to make up in the standings. Ifis unable to race at Sepang, his deficit will inevitably grow, further complicating a 2026 world title campaign that is already challenging for Marco Bezzecchi , given that he is. Perhaps the rider from Rimini would have preferred to race at Phillip Island today, although it must be said that beating Marquez in the wet is extremely difficult; he could have risked ending up with an even bigger gap to make up in the standings.

MotoGP, no race at Phillip Island: Rivola speaks

Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, was asked by reporters at Phillip Island about the impact the race cancellation could have on the championship: "I don't know. I'm sure Marco is a little angry, because he saw an opportunity, while Jorge is happy. I feel sorry for the people who came; the final dance at Phillip Island deserved a better ending. I don't know whether not racing is a good thing or a bad thing. Obviously, given Jorge's situation, it was better not to race. And it would be better not to race at Sepang either... Perhaps until the final two races".

Jorge Martin injured: will he return to racing at Sepang?

It's really difficult - said the Aprilia executive - but I hope he can be with us. The story between Aprilia and Jorge has been rather unfortunate. In this case, the good news is that the fracture is non-displaced, so it's nothing dramatic. I would like things between us to end in the best possible way, with Jorge at 100% physically fit". Rivola is not sure whether Martin will be able to race in Malaysia. There is little time, and it is not certain that the fractured radius he sustained in Australia will allow him to be physically fit enough to get back on his RS-GP26: "said the Aprilia executive

Qatar GP: Aprilia's position

Rivola also had the opportunity to discuss the Qatar Grand Prix, which is currently confirmed despite widespread concerns about the safety of travelling to the Middle East at this time of heightened risk: "If the organiser tells us that conditions are right for racing - he replies - then we will race. We are not in a position to say, 'I don't know.' So far, there is no reason to change plans, although perhaps we could wake up tomorrow and the situation could be different. So, we believe there are four races left. I don't know whether that's good or bad for Jorge, because if he isn't physically fit, it's not good. But it's not up to us to judge".

Marc Marquez and other riders have approached MotoGP Group and the FIM to ask for specific assurances; they want to travel to Qatar only if the highest safety standards are in place. We will see whether the Grand Prix at Lusail goes ahead as scheduled over the weekend of November 6–8, or whether plans change.