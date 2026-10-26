Dakar Flees the War: No to Saudi Arabia, the 2027 Edition Will Be Held Elsewhere

A dramatic change of course: with the Middle East engulfed in conflict, the Dakar is bidding farewell to Saudi Arabia and looking for a new host country for the 2027 edition.

Not the Dakar. The Middle East is a powder keg, in the midst of a full-scale conflict, and while the two- and four-wheel racing championships "no, thank you" to Saudi Arabia given the current precarious situation. A war zone is clearly a risky setting for a competition, so organisers are urgently looking for another venue for the 2027 edition. This is being described as a temporary farewell, with plans to return in 2028, though that will obviously depend on how the current situation develops... Below is the official statement, published just today. MotoGP and Formula 1 want to go there.... The Middle East is a powder keg, in the midst of a full-scale conflict, and while the two- and four-wheel racing championships want to confirm their trip to Qatar , the renowned Rally Raid has saidto Saudi Arabia given the current precarious situation. A war zone is clearly a risky setting for a competition, so organisers are urgently looking for another venue for the 2027 edition. This is being described as a temporary farewell, with plans to return in 2028, though that will obviously depend on how the current situation develops... Below is the official statement, published just today.

Away from the war: the Dakar leaves Saudi Arabia, new location to be confirmed

The 2027 Dakar will no longer take place in Saudi Arabia: the rally will return to the Kingdom in 2028 for its 50th edition.

Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) and Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) have mutually agreed that the 2027 Dakar Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place from January 1 to 15, 2027, will not be held in the Kingdom due to recent developments in the region. This exceptional decision was made in coordination with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), with the support of FIM and FIA.

The 2027 Dakar will go ahead. However, the 2027 edition will be held in a different country and organised by A.S.O. The location will be announced in the coming days. A.S.O. is in direct contact with riders, teams and partners to support them through this transition. Work is already under way to make the 50th anniversary a special, world-class event for the Dakar and Saudi Arabia.

Since 2020, Saudi Arabia has hosted seven consecutive editions of the event, welcoming riders from around the world to routes that showcased the country’s geographical diversity. These editions made Saudi Arabia part of the Dakar community and established a strong, long-term partnership.