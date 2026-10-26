MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Dakar Flees the War: No to Saudi Arabia, the 2027 Edition Will Be Held Elsewhere

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
dakar-2026
Follow us on Google News
A dramatic change of course: with the Middle East engulfed in conflict, the Dakar is bidding farewell to Saudi Arabia and looking for a new host country for the 2027 edition.
MotoGP and Formula 1 want to go there... Not the Dakar. The Middle East is a powder keg, in the midst of a full-scale conflict, and while the two- and four-wheel racing championships want to confirm their trip to Qatar, the renowned Rally Raid has said "no, thank you" to Saudi Arabia given the current precarious situation. A war zone is clearly a risky setting for a competition, so organisers are urgently looking for another venue for the 2027 edition. This is being described as a temporary farewell, with plans to return in 2028, though that will obviously depend on how the current situation develops... Below is the official statement, published just today.

Away from the war: the Dakar leaves Saudi Arabia, new location to be confirmed 

The 2027 Dakar will no longer take place in Saudi Arabia: the rally will return to the Kingdom in 2028 for its 50th edition.
Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) and Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) have mutually agreed that the 2027 Dakar Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place from January 1 to 15, 2027, will not be held in the Kingdom due to recent developments in the region. This exceptional decision was made in coordination with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), with the support of FIM and FIA.
The 2027 Dakar will go ahead. However, the 2027 edition will be held in a different country and organised by A.S.O. The location will be announced in the coming days. A.S.O. is in direct contact with riders, teams and partners to support them through this transition. Work is already under way to make the 50th anniversary a special, world-class event for the Dakar and Saudi Arabia.
Since 2020, Saudi Arabia has hosted seven consecutive editions of the event, welcoming riders from around the world to routes that showcased the country’s geographical diversity. These editions made Saudi Arabia part of the Dakar community and established a strong, long-term partnership.
-> Seguici anche su Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Chase Sexton and Kawasaki Officially Part Ways: Where Will He Go in 2027?Chase Sexton and Kawasaki Officially Part Ways: Where Will He Go in 2027?
Roger De Coster warns Coenen brothers ahead of Supercross debut in ParisRoger De Coster warns Coenen brothers ahead of Supercross debut in Paris
Dakar Rally

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

gonzalez
Road Racing

Moto2 Australian Grand Prix Qualifying: Agius Crashes on the Out Lap, Manuel Gonzalez Takes Pole

pini
Road Racing

Moto3 Australian qualifying: Pratama takes first pole, Pini fights his way back

alonso-holgado-moto2-motogp
Road Racing

Tensions between Alonso and Holgado: Aspar boss speaks out: “I gave them both a dressing-down”

More news

side

Krauser Domani: The BMW-Engined Sidecar Built in Just 275 Examples Is Looking for a New Owner

Dreams
Bezzecchi Marco Aprilia MotoGP

Australian GP, Aprilia between relief and regret: “Bezzecchi is a little angry”

MotoGP
miller-motogp-phillip-island

Jack Miller’s final farewell at Phillip Island: wheelies, emotion and disappointment

MotoGP
bautista (1)

Alvaro Bautista and his dismal season with Barni: “All the Ducati riders were fast, except me.”

Superbike
pedro 1

Pedro Acosta’s Bitter Farewell to Phillip Island: “I Was Hoping for Rain, but Not Like This”

MotoGP

Popular articles

Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Jorge Martin Seriously Injured, Australian GP Over: The Aprilia Rider’s Condition

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Ducati defends Marc Marquez: “He has the courage to speak out; other riders stay silent”

MotoGP
diggia 1

Di Giannantonio and his duel with Moreira: “I nearly killed myself trying to signal to him”

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Fonsi Nieto Said It: “This World Championship Will Be Decided on Saturday”

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia Has No Respite: A “Mysterious” Problem and a Disappointing Retirement

MotoGP

Loading