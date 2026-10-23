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Chase Sexton and Kawasaki Officially Part Ways: Where Will He Go in 2027?

Motocross
by Andrew McLarney
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After much speculation, Chase Sexton and Kawasaki have officially parted ways. A mutual termination has been agreed between the American and the Japanese manufacturer after a difficult spell which only lasted one season.
Kawasaki Racing made the announcement today that Sexton would be leaving the team with immediate effect, though where he will go for the 2027 season remains to be seen.
The four-time champion, who previously won both the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross and 2023 Supercross championships, hasn't had the best of times in green. Nonetheless, he achieved race wins in both Anaheim and Salt Lake City earlier this year, but his tenure was largely marred with severe crashes and all-round discontent with the bike which was obvious for all to see.
A 6th place overall finish in the Supercross standings was below expectations, while his outdoor Motocross campaign came to an early end after a heavy crash in Thunder Valley.

Where will Sexton go in 2027?

Rumours have suggested that he may look to join MXGP in Europe, while others have speculated that he may join Star Racing Yamaha for 2027. The European option seems the more likely as Sexton was spotted at the MXGP round in the Netherlands a few months ago.
With seats available at KTM thanks to the departing Lucas Coenen, as well as former champion Romain Febvre's Kawasaki seat, the talented 27 year old certainly has plenty of options and will be hot property in the rider market.
In his own post, Sexton thanked Kawasaki for the positive memories, reiterating the fact that the termination was a mutual decision.

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byAndrew McLarney

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