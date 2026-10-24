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Tensions between Alonso and Holgado: Aspar boss speaks out: “I gave them both a dressing-down”

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
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Jorge Martinez calls David Alonso and Daniel Holgado to account after their comments ahead of the Australian GP, explaining the difficult situation between his Moto2 riders.
Following the verbal spat between David Alonso and Daniel Holgado, Jorge Martinez has spoken out. The Aspar Team boss was unhappy with their comments, dismissing them as "out of line". He acknowledged the difficult situation caused by long-standing friction between his Moto2 riders, who have effectively been kept apart within the team for some time. However, he would clearly have preferred to avoid having the situation—which had never been discussed publicly, only within the team—so openly making the rounds in the media on the eve of the Australian GP. He also promised to restore order within the team by speaking to his riders.

Jorge Martinez reads his "roosters" the riot act 

Their comments were strong, and both riders are in the spotlight ahead of their upcoming MotoGP debuts, so the boss of the team they share was bound to be asked for his opinion. Jorge Martinez admitted that they even have separate spaces to keep the two "roosters"—the word used by the former rider—as far apart as possible. "There have been a lot of disagreements about a lot of things, and for a long time," he told DAZN España during the opening day of action at Phillip Island. "We've kept them in separate trucks, and they even have separate rooms. I think a lot of little things have built up, perhaps leading to this breakdown."
He stressed that there are no problems within the team and that they are doing everything they can to manage the two riders, but after these comments, he will need to have a serious talk with both of them. "I'll give each of them a proper dressing-down, because they deserve it." He certainly isn't expecting handshakes or a reconciliation. "I don't need to force them. This isn't new; it's a situation that's been going on for a while," Jorge Martinez admitted, while stressing that "We have to see how we can salvage the situation. I can't force them to be friends, but we'll try to improve things on track".
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