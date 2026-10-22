Sparks between future MotoGP rookies: Alonso and Holgado trade barbs

From the crash in Indonesia to public accusations. Alonso breaks his silence and takes aim at Holgado, who plays it down: “Things said in the heat of the moment.”

Just days after the latest official MotoGP 2027 announcements, two future rookies have found themselves in the spotlight over some pretty strong statements made ahead of the Australian GP. The reason behind David Alonso ’s remarks about Daniel Holgado, his future Moto2 teammate at Aspar Team, can be traced back to the crash at the start of the race in Mandalika two weeks ago. The Colombian has not been able to get over the incident and made that abundantly clear during Thursday’s media session at Phillip Island. There doesn’t seem to be much love lost within Jorge Martinez’s team...

Friction going back a long way?

David Alonso’s future was confirmed just a few days ago: he will race with LCR Honda, while Daniel Holgado will be part of Gresini Ducati. For now, however, they are still in Moto2, and it was Holgado who triggered the pile-up at the first corner of the Indonesian GP, bringing out the red flag immediately. Alonso was sent flying and then had to deal with a pulmonary contusion and a brief hospital stay before returning to prepare for this next round of the world championship. Holgado immediately apologized, bluntly saying, “It was my fault,” and taking full responsibility for the mistake that caused the multi-rider crash. But it seems this incident has reignited tensions in a situation that, according to rumors, has long seen the two riders at odds even off the track, dating back to their junior racing days.

Alonso takes aim, Holgado plays it down

“When you’re not a good person, there’s nothing you can do. I’ll go about my business and he can go about his, that’s it. There’s no relationship, no team chemistry; it’s not even a team.” Speaking to DAZN España, David Alonso doesn’t mince his words when discussing his teammate. “The crash is the least of it,” he went on. “There’s a lot more going on behind the scenes. I’m just following my own path. You shouldn’t waste time on people who aren’t worth it.” Daniel Holgado, meanwhile, prefers to quickly put out the fire sparked by his Moto2 colleague’s comments, describing them as “said in the heat of the moment, caught up in the emotions.” He has nothing against Alonso; in fact, when asked by the Spanish broadcaster, he stressed: “I have great respect for all my rivals, because we risk our lives every time we go out on track, all to put on a show for the fans.” As for the crash, “I can understand him a little. When things like this happen, people make emotional comments without thinking.” Finally, “I still have a good relationship with him; we always have, and I have no problem greeting him.”