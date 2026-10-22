Acosta-KTM: Total Breakdown — “I Wouldn’t Have Signed for Anything in the World”

After three seasons together in MotoGP, Pedro Acosta and KTM are about to bring their working relationship to an end. Together, they also won the Moto3 and Moto2 titles; Acosta made his premier-class debut in Mattighofen colors and won his first Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. Their paths will part ways at the end of the 2026 World Championship, with the rider from Murcia ready for a new adventure with Ducati.

The split from KTM

Starting next year, the Mazarrón Shark will be able to go head-to-head on equal terms with multiple world champion and fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez. It is a goal he has had for a long time, though he knows that at first he will have to learn from the veteran and absorb data. The VR46 team had pursued him several times, but KTM tied Acosta down with contractual clauses. Releasing the rider early would have required an unacceptably large financial compensation package.

Now the time has come to sever the umbilical cord between Pedro and the Austrian manufacturer, without many regrets or holding back. On the eve of the MotoGP weekend in Australia, rider number 37 is not hiding behind false pretenses. It is clear that he would have liked to leave KTM some time ago. "I wouldn't have renewed with KTM for all the money in the world. When I wanted to leave, they accused me of not honoring my contract," the 22-year-old Spaniard declared.

Despite promises of a more competitive RC16 and a stronger company structure than in the past, Pedro Acosta wanted to end all ties without hesitation. "I never negotiated with KTM. They sent me a contract, I said no, and they kept insisting, trying to convince me. I told them there was nothing in the world that could make me change my mind."

With Ducati... but from 2027

In the 2026 MotoGP season, he has already claimed one race win and five podiums, along with one Sprint victory and two Sprint podiums. But Acosta actually regrets not receiving the support he needed from the Austrian manufacturer when he decided to say goodbye. "I think this was the decision I gave the least thought to in my entire life," Pedro emphasized.

I don't have any friends. Right now I'm with KTM, and I'll try to get the best possible result for myself until the very last day. Then, from 2027, it will be a different year." Some believe he could be an ally of Marquez in the closing stages of the championship, since he will soon be a Ducati rider . But he denies it: "."