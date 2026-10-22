MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Acosta-KTM: Total Breakdown — “I Wouldn’t Have Signed for Anything in the World”

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Pedro Acosta
Follow us on Google News
After three seasons together in MotoGP, Pedro Acosta and KTM are about to bring their working relationship to an end. Together, they also won the Moto3 and Moto2 titles; Acosta made his premier-class debut in Mattighofen colors and won his first Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. Their paths will part ways at the end of the 2026 World Championship, with the rider from Murcia ready for a new adventure with Ducati.

The split from KTM

Starting next year, the Mazarrón Shark will be able to go head-to-head on equal terms with multiple world champion and fellow Spaniard Marc Marquez. It is a goal he has had for a long time, though he knows that at first he will have to learn from the veteran and absorb data. The VR46 team had pursued him several times, but KTM tied Acosta down with contractual clauses. Releasing the rider early would have required an unacceptably large financial compensation package.
Now the time has come to sever the umbilical cord between Pedro and the Austrian manufacturer, without many regrets or holding back. On the eve of the MotoGP weekend in Australia, rider number 37 is not hiding behind false pretenses. It is clear that he would have liked to leave KTM some time ago. "I wouldn't have renewed with KTM for all the money in the world. When I wanted to leave, they accused me of not honoring my contract," the 22-year-old Spaniard declared.
Despite promises of a more competitive RC16 and a stronger company structure than in the past, Pedro Acosta wanted to end all ties without hesitation. "I never negotiated with KTM. They sent me a contract, I said no, and they kept insisting, trying to convince me. I told them there was nothing in the world that could make me change my mind."
Pedro Acosta

With Ducati... but from 2027

In the 2026 MotoGP season, he has already claimed one race win and five podiums, along with one Sprint victory and two Sprint podiums. But Acosta actually regrets not receiving the support he needed from the Austrian manufacturer when he decided to say goodbye. "I think this was the decision I gave the least thought to in my entire life," Pedro emphasized.
Some believe he could be an ally of Marquez in the closing stages of the championship, since he will soon be a Ducati rider. But he denies it: "I don't have any friends. Right now I'm with KTM, and I'll try to get the best possible result for myself until the very last day. Then, from 2027, it will be a different year."
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

MotoGP Phillip Island: Rain warning for Sunday as organizers consider changing the schedule, as in 2023MotoGP Phillip Island: Rain warning for Sunday as organizers consider changing the schedule, as in 2023

Read also

Ai Ogura and His Major Rejection of Honda: The Story Behind It, Explained by the Future Yamaha RiderAi Ogura and His Major Rejection of Honda: The Story Behind It, Explained by the Future Yamaha Rider
Pedro Acosta

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Jorge Martin a Bali
MotoGP

Martinator' takes on Marquez in Australia: “A battle to the very end”

Ai Ogura MotoGP
MotoGP

Ai Ogura and His Major Rejection of Honda: The Story Behind It, Explained by the Future Yamaha Rider

rain
MotoGP

MotoGP Phillip Island: Rain warning for Sunday as organizers consider changing the schedule, as in 2023

More news

furion-taran-trois-quarts-avant

Science Fiction or the Future? Furion Taran, the Electric Hyperbike Revolution

Dreams
Jorge Martin a Bali

Martinator' takes on Marquez in Australia: “A battle to the very end”

MotoGP
Ai Ogura MotoGP

Ai Ogura and His Major Rejection of Honda: The Story Behind It, Explained by the Future Yamaha Rider

MotoGP
rain

MotoGP Phillip Island: Rain warning for Sunday as organizers consider changing the schedule, as in 2023

MotoGP
jack

Jack Miller and his last home MotoGP Grand Prix: “The class clown? I don’t know if anyone will want that role.”

MotoGP

Popular articles

bmw

BMW M 1000 RR 2027: Third-Generation M Motorsport Chassis Arrives, 1.3 kg Lighter and with More Track Feel

Dreams
Phillip Island

The troubled history of Phillip Island goes beyond losing MotoGP

MotoGP
norton

Norton prepares 450 single-cylinder for EICMA 2026: the challenge to Royal Enfield starts in India

Dreams
idm

IDM Revival: Germany Returns to the Classics and Changes Promoters

Road Racing
f1

MotoGP in front of F1’s 450,000 spectators in Texas is a major promotional opportunity

MotoGP

Loading