Pedro Acosta contradicts KTM: the real reason he signed with Ducati

Pedro Acosta has taken his first major step in MotoGP, winning his first race at the Austrian GP. Fifth in the riders' standings , just one point behind Ai Ogura, he will try to snatch a top-three spot from Marco Bezzecchi between now and the end of the championship. Then it will be time to embark on a new adventure with Ducati, alongside multiple world champion and compatriot Marc Marquez.

Neumeister's version

The Shark of Mazarrón has clarified why he decided to switch to Ducati in 2027. The clarification became necessary after KTM CEO Gottfried Neumeister's comments at the Red Bull Ring. The Austrian manager said he had tried to convince Pedro Acosta to stay with an attractive offer and the prospect of a winning bike. The 22-year-old rider clarified that money was not his priority. "He simply said: 'I'm Spanish. Even if you had a better KTM 850 and I won on it, I want to beat Marc on equal machinery'", the CEO recounted.

Pedro sets the record straight

Acosta has denied those claims. His goal is not to beat Marc Marquez on the same bike. Rather, he wants to learn from the Cervera phenomenon and continue to develop in the best possible environment. At the Indonesian Grand Prix, the future Ducati rider explained that sporting prospects were the deciding factor for him. "The only goal Albert Valera, my manager, and I had was to get me on the most competitive bike and into the most competitive team of the last ten years. And I say ten years just to give you an idea".

The real reason behind choosing Ducati

Acosta categorically rejects the idea that he wants to beat Marquez on the same bike at all costs. "It's not about beating Marc... The only reason I wanted to race with Marc was that I wouldn't get another opportunity to learn from the greatest rider in history, or the best rider of the last 15 years. That was the only thing I wanted to make clear when I chose Ducati and Marc".

The long-term benefits of learning outweigh the risk of losing in a direct head-to-head battle. "Even if I lose, being with him will ultimately benefit my career more than it would cost me if he beat me", Pedro explained.

No negotiations, no second thoughts, no indecision. "The problem is, I never negotiated with KTM. They sent me a contract and I said no. They came to me to try to change my mind, but I told them I wouldn't change it under any circumstances... Not even for all the money in the world. Because when I wanted to leave last year, they accused me of not respecting my contract... I think it was the decision I thought about the least in my entire life".