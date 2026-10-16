Adelaide Rises Up Against MotoGP Project: Work Suspended as Opposition Grows Stronger

MotoGP in Adelaide, the backlash continues: the city council cites environmental damage and costs to the community. The latest developments.

Will MotoGP really go to Adelaide? It’s a fair question, given that opposition to the project (the image shows a virtual rendering of the circuit) is growing, and now the city council has joined in with a strongly worded 12-page letter sent to the Federal Government. This move comes about a month after an urgent injunction was filed with the Federal Court of Australia by Joshua Hogan, initially a mysterious figure who turned out to be an independent video game developer and motorsport enthusiast. Champion Casey Stoner, meanwhile, has never stopped voicing his strong opposition to Phillip Island losing the race. In short, the news has raised quite a few eyebrows...

Focus on rider safety

ABC News and InDaily South Australia are keeping a close eye on the story. Hogan’s application clearly seeks to prevent the state government, Let’s start with Joshua Hogan, the “mysterious citizen” who filed the injunction we told you about . Local outlets such asandare keeping a close eye on the story. Hogan’s application clearly seeks to prevent the state government, Liberty Media (MotoGP’s owner) and the FIM from starting any work, including the already-announced plan to cut down 400 trees. But the issue is not just the environment: rider safety is a major concern. The claim is that racing on a modern street circuit poses a serious threat to riders’ wellbeing. It also points to the lack of consultation with Indigenous communities about the project. The first hearing was held on October 9, work has been suspended, and the parties are due to submit written arguments towards the end of the month so that the next steps can be decided. As mentioned, this is not the only recent development.

Adelaide City Council’s attack

According to the same outlets, an 8-page letter sent to the Federal Government and addressed directly to the Federal Minister for the Environment highlights eight serious shortcomings in the project. To begin with, the official project description is misleading and significantly downplays the true scale of the work and its impact on the area. In terms of the environment, the report on the plant and animal species found in the city’s parklands is said to be inaccurate and incomplete, not least because it was conducted in a single day during winter (which, remember, corresponds to summer for us). In addition, the planned removal of 377 trees from the historic Adelaide Park Lands would destroy local biodiversity. The project would also visibly alter the city’s character and identity, not to mention the financial hit to the city council: an estimated loss of around $180,000 in parking revenue, as well as the cancellation of infrastructure projects already in the works to make room for MotoGP. Those projects would cost $1.78 million, and the council is already seeking potential reimbursement from the state government.

For now, the Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide is confirmed for 2027, but opposition is strong and there could still be some surprises.