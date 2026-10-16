Morbidelli bids farewell to MotoGP: one goal after difficult years

Franco Morbidelli is looking forward to opening a new professional chapter in WorldSBK. After nine years in MotoGP, it is time to take stock as he prepares to leave the World Championship. Through difficult times and days of glory, the VR46 Academy graduate draws a line between past, present and future.

Morbidelli's difficult moments

The Italian-Brazilian rider will move to the Superbike World Championship at the end of this season. A few years ago, he felt some apprehension about leaving MotoGP. Today, he can handle the situation with greater composure. Back in 2018, he had already feared that his career in the premier class might come to an early end. "When the results don't come, you get scared, especially in your first year," Morbidelli explains, reflecting on his rookie season.

As the reigning Moto2 World Champion, expectations were high when he stepped up to MotoGP with Honda. But the competition was on an entirely different level. "I was young, just 23, and the results I hoped to achieve never materialised," Franky recalled. But the difficult times certainly did not end after his debut.

"I would say 2022 was my most difficult season. But perhaps this one is too," the Italian said. His best result so far in 2026 was eighth place in the season-opening race in Thailand at the beginning of March. What has changed between 2018 and today? "When I was 23, it was all just a game."

His next adventure in SBK

In Moto2, I had that opportunity for half of my career, and in MotoGP for two years. I had two years to fight for victories". It is now official: Morbidelli will race in the Superbike World Championship from 2027. He has signed a contract with the Ducati factory team and will replace Nicolò Bulega, who is moving to MotoGP with the VR46 team. At his side in MotoGP will be Iker Lecuona, also a former MotoGP rider. Valentino Rossi's protégé does not see this move as simply the start of a new adventure. His goal is to compete regularly for wins again. "".

The goal: victory

The other years, however, have been more difficult, especially his two seasons with the Yamaha factory team and last year. "Although I scored a podium and several top-five finishes with Yamaha, they weren't the results I expected of myself," Morbidelli concluded. "In past years, I managed to fight for top-five finishes, and we all know I have my own distinctive style. I'll try to build on it while making a few adjustments... I'm working to improve and will give it my all".