Miller takes aim at Marc Marquez: “No one is that special”

Jack Miller is about to wrap up his twelfth and final season in the MotoGP championship. Riding the Pramac team’s Yamaha, he has managed just one top-10 finish in 2026, but this time his criticism goes beyond what is happening on track. The Australian has voiced his disapproval of increasingly demanding promotional commitments and taken a swipe at fellow rider Marc Marquez.

Yamaha struggling with technical issues

Fuel consumption problems, instability under braking and a bike that is almost impossible to handle in a race are making life difficult for the MotoGP veteran. In Indonesia, too, he had to contend with a Yamaha M1 beset by technical issues, leaving Mandalika with no points. "The bike has become practically unrideable. I don't know whether it's down to the fuel injection mapping or something else, but something is happening that makes this bike far too difficult to ride. I'm struggling to brake, and the engine isn't responding consistently".

Jack Miller says his Iwata prototype is causing further problems. "Fuel consumption is always too high, and we have to keep an eye on it. In the end, we're constantly using the 'slim' map, so the engine braking doesn't work as it does during the rest of the weekend. I can't get the bike to brake or turn. As soon as I started pushing, I locked the front wheel and there was nothing I could do. We'll see what we can do in Australia".

New penalties for riders

If you're supposed to be there, you have to be there. I don't think you can just decide on your own not to go". He also has some veiled criticism for fellow rider The Australian rider also commented on the new €5,000 fine announced in MotoGP for riders who fail to attend promotional events. "". He also has some veiled criticism for fellow rider Marc Marquez , who missed the karting show race organised at Motegi.

On that occasion, the Ducati champion sent a stand-in to save himself for the race. "What makes someone so special that they can leave while everyone else has to take part? If we all left, we'd look like idiots. Nobody is above the rules. You know what I mean?".

More money for riders

Without naming names, the Australian is sending a strong message to those who fail to show up for commitments while everyone else honours them. At Motegi, Fabio Di Giannantonio also chose not to take part in the show staged in Japan. However, Jack Miller questions the balance between MotoGP's growing commercial demands and riders' working conditions. "At some point, they're going to have to start paying us more. Because we keep doing more and more, yet we're getting paid less and less. That's how it works".