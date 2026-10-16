Marc Marquez does not consider the MotoGP title race to be a two-horse contest. The Ducati rider, just two points behind Jorge Martin, has also named Marco Bezzecchi among the rivals to watch in the final five races of the season.

With 185 points still up for grabs, eight riders are technically still in contention for the world championship. In reality, though, the fight has narrowed: Marquez and Martin hold a lead of between 96 and 183 points over the rest of the field. The only exception is Bezzecchi, who is 46 points behind after winning Sunday's Indonesian Grand Prix. Marquez finished sixth, 10.7 seconds back, as we reported in Alex Marquez warns Ducati: Marc needs help

From leader to outsider

The Aprilia rider led the championship for almost all of the first half of the season, but a run of mistakes, disappointments and injuries saw him slip into the role of an outsider. Marquez's trajectory has been the opposite: after resolving the shoulder problem that hampered him in the opening Grands Prix, the number 93 climbed up the standings and reclaimed the spotlight.

Martin is out in front, the embodiment of consistency. The Spaniard leads with just five wins to his name, only one of them on a Sunday, compared with Marquez's 14 overall and Bezzecchi's five, all of which came in Grands Prix.

The precedent that gives cause for concern

Marquez knows just how quickly the standings can change: he himself has made up 102 points in seven Grands Prix. That's why he believes it is possible for Bezzecchi to claw back the 46-point deficit, especially since the circuits that closed out last year's calendar suited him particularly well, with the exception of Malaysia.

"There are still a lot of points up for grabs, and we've seen that anything can happen," Marquez explained. "Bezzecchi won the GP in Indonesia, and last year he won the final two Grands Prix. He'll be fast at every circuit, as he already showed last year".

Two Aprilias in his sights

Martin remains the main rival, but Marquez sees a two-pronged challenge: "Martin is clearly the closest to me in the standings, but I'm fighting for the world championship against two Aprilias, each with their strengths and weaknesses. We'll try to focus on our own work".

Five Grands Prix will decide everything: Marquez will have to keep an eye on Martin ahead and Bezzecchi behind, on circuits where the Rimini rider has already shown he knows how to win.